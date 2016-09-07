Related Stories

Murder case evidence against Baguma, Ssebuwufu revealed Written by Derrick Kiyonga

Baguma (C) and his co-accused Kitayimbwa (L) & Ssentongo

After months of ping-pong, Aaron Baguma, the former Kampala Central police station boss, was committed to the High court for trial in connection with the murder of businesswoman Donah Betty Katushabe in 2015.

Baguma goes on trial together with eight others. They also face charges of aggravated robbery and kidnap with intent to murder. Baguma’s appearance at Buganda Road court yesterday came with some drama as security officers tried to shield their own from photographers after he disembarked from a prison vehicle.

A few minutes after 9am, Baguma was driven into the premises of the Buganda Road court by a white Prisons double-cabin pickup truck. As he entered the court cells, Baguma attempted to hide the cuffs on his hands from the waiting photojournalists.

At 9:30am, his file was called and Baguma appeared in the dock as Jonathan Muwaganya, the resident state attorney, told court investigations were complete.

“Your worship, we pray that all the accused should be committed to the High court for trial since investigations into the matter are complete,” Muwaganya said.

With that, Jamson Karemani, the chief magistrate, committed the accused to the High court for trial.

“The case is hereby forwarded to the High court,” Karemani said, adding: “the High court will be informing you when the trial will be starting. You can also ask bail from the High court if you want.”

Baguma is charged alongside Mohammed Ssebuwufu, Godfrey Kayiza alias Godi, Shaban Odutu alias Golola, Philip Mirambe and Stephen Lwanga. Others are Paul Tasingika,Yoweri Kitayimbwa and Damaseni Sentongo.



SSEBUWUFU PINNED

According to the summary of the case prepared by the director of public prosecutions, Katushabe purchased a car from Ssebuwufu pending a balance of Shs 9 million.

After the deceased failed to pay the balance on time, Ssebuwufu instructed Tasingika, a crime preventer, to report a case of theft of the car at CPS.

“On 21/10/2015, at around 7am, accused five (Tasingika) in the company of three police officers from CPS left for Bwebajja along Entebbe road where the deceased used to reside to effect her arrest,” the case summary reads.

The accused booked at Bwebajja police station under SD reference 03/21/10/15 at 7:29am and then proceeded to Katushabe’s residence from where they arrested her.

The deceased was driven to Kampala in a Toyota Premio registration number UAP 155T, which took her straight to Ssebuwufu’s Pine car bond in Nakasero instead of CPS. Here, a stone’s throw away from CPS, Tasingika handed Katushabe over to Ssebuwufu in the presence of Kayiza, Mirambe, Lwanga, Kitayimbwa, Sentongo and one Sam Kiwanuka alias Damage who is still at large.

Soon after the police officers left, the DPP claims that Ssebuwufu started assaulting Katushabe using a panga, with which he hit her on the back and thighs while saying, “If you don’t pay the money, you are going to die.”

Ssebuwufu was joined by Mirambe, Lwanga, Kitayimbwa, Sentongo and one Sam Kiwanuka alias Damage as they ganged up to beat Katusabe and tear her clothes, the DPP says. The deceased was at one point asked to call her sister to pay up and get her off the hook.

“While still talking to her sister, accused one (Ssebuwufu), took the phone away from the deceased,” the DPP says, “and told the deceased’s sister that if they wanted her alive, they should pay his money, and he gave her the telephone number of accused five (Tasingika) where the money was to be deposited by way of mobile money.” This, the DPP stated, happened while the deceased was handcuffed.

At around 3pm, Baguma arrived at the bond in the company of other police officers abode a police pick-up truck and went straight to Ssebuwufu’s office. There, he found Katushabe in confinement, and having been tortured.



ENTER BAGUMA

“Baguma went to Accused One’s office where the two held a discussion for about 15 minutes and was seen going out in the company of Accused One [Ssebuwufu] to Accused One’s motor vehicle, where Accused One handed Accused Eight [Baguma] an unascertained sum of money,” the DPP states.

Before leaving, Baguma told Ssebuwufu to handle the Katusabe issue, failing which he should call him.

“On Baguma’s way out of the office, the deceased pleaded with him, being a police officer, not to leave her behind lest Accused One [Ssebuwufu] and his co-accused would kill her, but Baguma did not heed to the deceased’s plea…,” the DPP states.

Soon after Baguma’s departure, the DPP further states, Ssebuwufu and his co-accused became even wilder as they continued to batter Katushabe, who later died of her wounds.



