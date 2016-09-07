Related Stories

Govt to review age-limit bill Written by Sadab Kitatta Kaaya

Details Created: 07 September 2016 Print

Print Email

Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda

The private member’s constitutional amendment bill by MP Robert Kafeero Ssekitooleko may be shelved a little longer as government studies it. This follows two failed attempts to table it in Parliament.

The bill seeks to amend the constitution to increase the retirement age for judges, and also remove term limits for commissioners of the Electoral Commission (EC).

However, the opposition has already expressed concern that this could be a decoy to amend Article 102(b) that limits the president’s age at 75 years.

In a Monday interview, Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda said Ssekitooleko’s bill is not necessary but signaled that government intends to first review the bill before publicly announcing its decision.

“The minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs [Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire] and government are fully aware of the commitment that we made in the NRM manifesto and in the previous administration before the [February] elections that one of the early issues that government will deal with will be constitutional amendments because we do not want to again run short of time of dealing with constitutional issues,” Rugunda said.



SSEKITOOLEKO BILL

On August 25, the Nakifuma lawmaker attracted wide criticism when he tabled a motion seeking Parliament’s permission to table a bill to amend the constitution. To many in the opposition, Ssekitooleko is playing the devil’s advocate by fronting a bill that will end up amending Article 102(b) that caps the age of a president at 75 years.

Rugunda insisted that the government has no hand in Ssekitooleko’s bill.

“[If] it is a government bill, government comes out openly and makes its position clearly [and] government presents it anyway,” he said. “But as a routine, government reviews any private member’s bill that comes, and decides whether to oppose it, or support it or to amend it. So, that time is going to come, we are going to consider that, and after we have considered it, the government position will be [made] clear and public,” Rugunda said.

Wilfred Niwagaba, the shadow attorney general, said he cannot take the government’s commitment to table the reforms early.

“I can’t trust them…not the government of President Museveni, he has never acted in good faith in matters of governance, he only acts in matters where he is a sole beneficiary,” he said on Tuesday.

According to Niwagaba, government cannot deny ownership of Ssekitooleko’s bill.

“That is their plan to bring the amendments in piecemeal; you have Ssekitooleko tabling this one, and many more others to come, but that is costly,” he warned.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.