Related Stories

M7 buys land in Luweero, makes peace with Ssekikubo family Written by Sadab Kitatta Kaaya

Details Created: 07 September 2016 Print

Print Email

During his surprise visit to Luweero last week, President Museveni reunited with families of his fallen bush-war comrades. Luweero was the epicentre of President Museveni’s successful five-year armed struggle.

During his August 31 visit to Kikunyu village in Makulubita sub-county, Museveni also told the residents that he had purchased land in their area. The president reunited with families of the late Semu Kabugo and Eneriko Kigongo. He laid a wreath on the grave of Sam Mwagalwa Kangave; father of Lwemiyaga MP Theodore Ssekikubo, who died two years ago.

According to our sources, the three families supported the war effort in several ways, including food supplies. Museveni, his younger brother Gen Salim Saleh and Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza, among other senior NRA commanders, used to stay at Kabugo’s house when the guerrilla group’s Mondlane unit operated in the area.

“Our grandfather (Kabugo) had three wives but specifically assigned his first wife (Nnalongo) to take care of Museveni each time he came around,” said Richard Ssemitego, a family member, on Friday.

Kabugo was killed in 1984 by the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA). UNLA soldiers also hunted down his family members. Yusuf Mulimira, his brother, was killed at Nakitembe near Semuto, while his son, Charles Mukwaya, was killed at Kalongero, near Masuliita.

Museveni lays a wreath on the grave of Sam Mwagalwa Kangave; father of Lwemiyaga MP Theodore Ssekikubo

Mukwaya was the father of Ssemitego who is currently living in the UK. Several other relatives were kidnapped by the then government forces and went missing until a few months ago when their remains were found in Mityana district.

A senior NRM official told The Observer that Museveni met several important people in Kabugo’s house, including the late Andrew Lutakome Kayiira, who led another rebel group named Uganda Federal Movement (UFM).

When he left Kabugo’s home, Museveni addressed a public rally at Kikunyu Primary School and later moved to pay his respects to the late Mwagalwa, who is credited with treating Museveni’s wounded troops during the war.

During Mwagalwa’s funeral in 2014, Ssekikubo sharply criticized the president for ignoring his father’s funeral in spite of all he did for the war effort. To make up for his absence at the funeral, Museveni, after laying a wreath on his bush-war comrade’s grave, entered the house where he spoke to family members for nearly 30 minutes.

“We were happy that the president found time to honour his departed comrade,” Ssekikubo told The Observer on Friday. “There was no opening of the past chapter; we too didn’t raise the issue of why he never came for the burial.”

Museveni last visited this area about 15 years ago. Last week’s visit could have been influenced, in part, by FDC strongman Dr Kizza Besigye’s visit to the village during the presidential campaigns.

While campaigning there, Besigye accused Museveni of neglecting the residents of Makulubita, without whom, Besigye said, the war would have failed. At Kikunyu, Museveni appeared to address criticism that he had neglected the area.

Speaking moments after the crowd had heckled Luweero LC-V chairman Ronald Ndawula for suggesting that all was well, Museveni described as liars politicians who accuse him of forgetting his bush-war comrades.

“NRM cannot forget its fighters…that is why when I launched Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), I gave a directive that the first beneficiaries should be the war veterans,” he said.

Museveni welcomed by residents of Luweero

The president then invited OWC officials to brief the people about the program in the sub-county. The president revealed to the villagers that he had decided to become a resident of the area.

“I have bought a kibanja (land) at Kawumu [village] so that I can keep in touch with you and also follow up on anti-poverty programs in this area,” Museveni said.

He repeated this announcement three times, adding that he was considering building a house there to live with them. The Observer has learnt, however, that what the president called a kibanja is actually a titled 20-acre piece of land he bought from the family of Ssalongo Zakayo Kalibbala two days before he visited.



LAND EVICTIONS

The other reason for buying a kibanja, he said, was to fight land evictions by landlords who he said had become a menace. The president at one point invited the former attorney general, Prof Khiddu Makubuya, to explain the relationship between a landlord and a kibanja owner.

After Makubuya said the law makes it difficult for a landlord to evict tenants without their consent, Museveni warned landlords to desist from evicting people, specifically asking Buganda kingdom to respect the August 30, 2013 agreement.

“At the signing of the agreement, I told my younger brother [Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi] that I was handing the land back to him but he had no powers to evict anybody,” Museveni said.

The president also intervened to stop developments on Kangave hill by James Kibuuka, the proprietor of Mulowooza and Brothers Construction Company. Kibuuka, who was at the rally, said he plans to build a treatment plant for electricity poles and a stone quarry at the hill, but Museveni disagreed.

He said the hill is of historical importance to the NRA liberation war.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



