Related Stories

Oguttu, Basalirwa 'fight' for Bugiri municipality

07 September 2016

Wafula Oguttu

The opposition has failed to agree on a single candidate for the newly-created Bugiri municipality.

FDC’s Wafula Oguttu, the former leader of opposition in Parliament, is vying for the seat also wanted by Asuman Basalirwa, the president of Justice Forum (Jeema). The municipality was approved by the ninth parliament and came into effect on July 1. The Electoral Commission is expected to conduct an election there later in the year.

The Observer has learnt that Oguttu and Basalirwa have each embarked on political mobilization in the municipality, fuelling a bitter exchange of words between their supporters.

This could play into the hands of NRM, whose likely candidate, Bakka Mugabi, is out to exploit these differences. During the last election, Oguttu lost his Bukooli Central seat to NRM’s Solomon Silwany while Basalirwa came third in Bukooli North, where NRM’s Gaster Mugoya Kyawa carried the day. The ruling party also took the district woman slot, consolidating its grip on the district.

Still, the opposition remains hopeful that it could win in the municipality, where it has sizeable support and where its performance in previous elections has been encouraging.

That is, however, if they field one candidate. Efforts to help Oguttu and Basaliwa reach an agreement have so far failed because each believes that he is better placed to win. Speaking to The Observer, Oguttu said he will stand in the municipality if the opposition selects him.

“The FDC district leadership reached out to me and I told them I will think about it. I told them that they should come up with a list of opposition people who they think are best placed to win that seat. I will support whoever they will choose. If they select me, I expect other opposition people to back me,” Oguttu said.

On his part, Basalirwa accused FDC of having a “big-man syndrome”.

“The problem with our colleagues is traditional. They think they are the big boys but they forget that some of us are seasoned politicians,” he said.

Basalirwa added that he welcomed the idea of selecting a single opposition candidate as long as the process is transparent. The dynamics of Bugiri municipality are intriguing and difficult to decipher. For instance, the municipality is dominated by Muslims while Basoga constitute the largest ethnic group.



