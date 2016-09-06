Related Stories

Uganda declared free of Yellow Fever Written by URN

Details Created: 06 September 2016 Print

Print Email

A recent outbreak of yellow fever in Uganda has been fully contained, the acting director general of health services Dr Anthony Mbonye has announced today, Tuesday.



The declaration follows a successful yellow fever vaccination campaign conducted in the aftermath of an outbreak confirmed in Uganda on April 8, 2016. Seven out of 65 reported cases tested positive to yellow fever in three districts of Masaka, Kalangala and Rukungiri between April and June.



Three of the cases were from members from the same family and when they got admitted to Masaka regional referral hospital with high-grade fever that was non-responsive to anti-malarial treatment. They all had haemorrhagic signs, convulsions and unconsciousness.



"Following the successful yellow fever vaccination campaign in the affected districts, no new cases of yellow fever have been confirmed," Dr Mbonye told a press conference in Kampala.



The yellow fever vaccination campaign targeted all the residents of Masaka, Rukungiri and Kalangala districts. The vaccination campaign was implemented from May 19 to May 22, 2016 in Masaka and Rukungiri districts and from June 4 to June 7, 2016 in Kalangala district.



A total of 627, 706 individuals were vaccinated including 273,447 in Masaka district, 304,605 in Rukungiri district and 49,654 in Kalangala district. Dr Mbonye says that the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) successfully coordinated a one-month enhanced yellow fever surveillance in 17 districts and found no evidence of any active yellow fever transmission between June 1 and June 3,0 2016.



The districts include Bukomansimbi, Kalungu, Lwengo, Rakai, Lyantonde, Sembabule; Kiruhura, Mbarara, Mitooma, Sheema, Bushenyi, Rubirizi, Ntungamo, Buhweju, Isingiro; Kabale and Kanungu. They are all surrounding the three districts with confirmed cases.



He however adds that disease surveillance efforts are still on going to detect any other possible outbreak of yellow fever.



“Today, I have the honour and pleasure to inform the general public and partners that the 2016 yellow fever outbreak if fully contained. Disease surveillance efforts are still on going to detect any possible outbreaks of yellow fever.

Efforts are also still on going to ensure that the risk of importation of yellow fever through international travel is minimised. It is mandatory that individuals traveling from yellow fever high-risk countries into Uganda are fully vaccinated against yellow fever before entry into Uganda. The public is urged to continuously protect themselves from mosquito bites and report any cases with tendencies and yellowing of eyes”, Dr Mbonye said.



Yellow fever virus is transmitted by infected mosquitoes, the most common species being Aedes aegypti - the same mosquito that spreads the Zika virus. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue.



A small percentage of infected people experience a second more severe phase of illness which includes high fever, jaundice and internal bleeding. At least half of severely affected patients who don't receive treatment die within 10 to 14 days.



Now the ministry of Health says that despite the progress made in containing the deadly virus, it is mandatory that individuals traveling from yellow fever high-risk countries into Uganda are fully vaccinated against yellow fever before entry into Uganda.



A statement issued this afternoon also urges the public to continuously protect themselves from mosquito bites and report any cases with bleeding tendencies and yellowing of eyes to the nearest health facility.



The outbreak in Uganda took place at the same time Angola was grappling with a yellow fever outbreak, which has infected more than 3,867 people and killed 369 - the first epidemic of the disease to hit the country in 30 years.



The outbreak, which was first reported in the Angolan capital, Luanda in December 2015, spread to five of the country's 18 provinces.



Dr Stephen Wiersma, the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) country director says that Uganda has exercised good outbreak response and good early recognition. He says this indicates great capacity built in Uganda for outbreak Uganda, adding that in the last years Uganda has performed well in managing diseases.



“I think it is significant to realise that at the same time that this outbreak was occurring in Uganda, there was a very very large outbreak in other countries like Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Those outbreaks became very very significant and in Uganda we really had an opportunity to exercise good early response, good early recognition and managed by the public health awareness centre. I think this is indicative of great capacity that has been built in Uganda for outbreak response. Uganda is an early adopter and a champion of the global health security agenda”, Wiersma.





