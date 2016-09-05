Related Stories

Court orders UCU to pay expelled students Written by URN

Justice Eva Luswata has ordered Uganda Christian University (UCU) to pay thrown away costs to two students who challenged their expulsion from the institution.



Yasin Sentumbwe Munagomba and Simon Semugoma both bachelor of Laws programme students were expelled after they were accused by the university of being masterminds of a demonstration against what they called ‘unfair adjustments’ in fees in April this year. Then, Vice Chancellor, Rev. Dr John Senyonyi, vowed to take stern action and on April 19, the two students were shown exit.



“Once I find out that you are guilty [of organizing and participating in an illegal demonstration], I will ask you to go elsewhere,” Senyonyi said then, adding that he would also notify the Uganda Vice Chancellors’ Forum, so that all universities get to know about the issue.



“On April 20, you [Sentumbwe and Semuwemba] were found to have behaved in a manner that damaged the good image and name of the university when you participated in a demonstration on university premises, without informing the vice chancellor in advance; and without obtaining his approval and that of police,” Dr Senyonyi wrote. Senyonyi said a demonstration at the university was contrary to the regulations 6 (v) and 8 (ii) of the 2015-2016 UCU code of conduct handbook.



Through their lawyer, Isaac Ssemakadde, the two students petitioned court saying they were not given a fair hearing by the disciplinary committee. They also questioned the validity of the student's code of conduct, saying it is unconstitutional and was never gazetted.

Yasin Sentumbwe Munagomba (L) and Simon Semuwemba

This morning, Ssemakadde told court the university is tactfully delaying the suit by failing to produce the necessary evidence or even to appear in court. He asked court to take necessary action to ensure the matter is resolved. They accused the university lawyer, Fredrick Joshua Mpanga of conducting business via phone through a one Cynthia Musoke.



In her ruling, Justice Eva Luswata said the university has been negligent in appearing before court. She noted that the university had failed to produce evidence, which has delayed the court proceedings. She therefore ordered UCU to pay thrown away costs to the two students.



Throw away costs arise when a party to a suit fails to adhere to the court proceedings. Hearing of the case will resume next month when the university is expected to have filed the necessary evidence to enable court to resolve the matter.

Last year, former guild president Arthur Baliruno was also at loggerheads with Dr Senyonyi over planning demonstrations on tuition increments, just two months in his guild office. While Baliruno sought permission from police to stage the demo, it angered the vice chancellor that he would have first consulted the university officials on the matter.

“At UCU, they don’t want you to speak on anything. They are molding you like a nun or reverend, yet a university has to bring up people with critical minds,” Semuwemba said.

“One time, we were in Nkoyoyo hall and the vice chancellor [Senyonyi] said we keep on crying over tuition, but the money we pay is like pocket money for his son abroad. I said this was arrogance and they are using this statement to incriminate me.”