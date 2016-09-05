Related Stories

DPP drops charges against 17 Muslim clerics murder suspects Written by URN

Details Created: 05 September 2016 Print

Print Email

DPP Mike Chibita

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mike Chibita has dropped murder charges against 17 out of 32 suspects accused of masterminding the murder of several Muslim clerics across the country.



The charges were dropped after the prosecution led by Lino Anguzu, presented to the International Crimes Division of the High court, a withdrawal letter dated August 23, 2016.



Now free are Aisha Nakasibante, a sister in-law to Australian based cardiologist Dr Aggrey Kiyingi, Robert Bampikye, Muhamadi Kalodo, Issa Matanda, Safiyi Wadwali, Byamukama Abdulratif (Tusiime), Joseph Olanya, Badru Bukenya, Sserunjogi Arafat and Ssemwogerere Asadu.



Others are Mzamil Kasawulira, private Arajab Mubajje also known as Magombe, Alex Okot, Solomon Kibirige, Sulaiman Charles Okidi, Yusuf Sentamu and Ismail Ssentongo.



This now leaves only 15 suspects on trial. They include, Sheikh Yunus Kamoga, Hakim Kinene Muswaswa, Sematimba Abdulhamid Mubiru, Sheikh Siraj Kawooya, Sekayanja Abdulsalaam, Amir Kinene, Sekitto Twaha, Jingo Rashid, Sheikh Murta Mudde Bukenya and Kakande Yusuf.



Also still facing charges are Sheikh Kalungi Fahad, Musa Issa Mubiru, Hamuza Kasirye, and Iga George William.



However, 16 of the freed 17 suspects face similar charges before another court. This implies that their freedom is short-lived.



The DPP also dropped charges of aiding and rendering support to Allied Democratic Front (ADF) to be used in the acts of terrorism and crimes against humanity against the remaining 15 suspects, reducing the charges from six to four. The suspects are now charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorism.



This new development took place this morning as the Muslim clerics' case came up for pre-trial before a single judge Duncan Gaswaga. The pre-trial resumes later today.



Prosecution alleges that Sheikh Yunus Kamoga, the leader of Tabliq sect and his co accused, directed systematic attacks against Shia and Tabliq Muslims between December 2013 and June 2015.

The attacks left several clerics dead including Sheikh Mustafa Bahiga of Bwebajja who was gunned down along Entebbe Road, Sheikh Abdulkdr Muwaya who was killed in Mayuge district and Sheikh Hassan Kirya who was shot at and killed in Bweyogerere, Wakiso district









