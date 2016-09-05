Related Stories

Wolokoso: Could Uganda tempt Zuckerberg with Rolex? Written by Observer Media Ltd

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is one of the richest men on earth but his down-to-earth character makes him stand out from other billionaires.

A few days ago, he crisscrossed Africa with two surprise visits to Nigeria and one in Kenya. In both countries, he met tech geeks as well as government officials to discuss the future of tech ecosystems but what stood out was his visit of a Nairobi eating joint for the traditional delicacy called ugali and fried tilapia.

Mark Zuckerberg (L) enjoying a meal of Ugali and fish

And, he ate with his fingers. There is a belief that he could have poured some millions of dollars in Kenya and Nigeria.

So, as social media continues to marvel at Zuckerberg’s lifestyle, one wonders what could attract him to Uganda where there is hardly a national tech hub.

But then again, Uganda has been making news for the now internationally-recognized Rolex, a rolled chapatti containing fried eggs. After all, CNN named Rolex as the fastest-growing new African fast food.

MPs’ attire causes social media frenzy



We all know that nearly one third of parliament is in the USA for the Ugandan North American Association (UNAA) convention.

But when three MPs posted a photo to show what they are up to, it triggered a social media craze with many amazed at their sense of style.

They appear to be in a hotel lobby and in the background is a Louis Vuitton, one of the most expensive fashion shops. It is also clear they were from shopping if the similar shots and shoes of Kato Lubwama and Muhammad Nsereko are anything to go by.

However, there was also a backlash and some angry people questioned the MPs’ moral standing while some accused them of ‘maalo’ and opulence.





Okumu’s latrine experience

When Nakasongola local government officials appeared before Reagan Okumu’s committee on local government accounts on Wednesday, they went back with more than stress after the tough grilling by the committee.

The officials said latrines in the district are so dangerous that some had been condemned while the few in use are also full and the walls are weak. Okumu took it upon himself to explain how dangerous and embarrassing the latrine can be.

“If you went there even when you are dying to use a latrine and you reach there only to begin what took you there and you feel the ground is going down, you can run at a speed I can’t describe, naked and forget what had taken you there,” he said





MP Angella missing respect of an RDC



Whereas many yearn for the title of honorable accorded to MPs, it is a different case for Moroto municipality MP Fred Angella.

He seems to be missing those days when he was RDC for Nakapiripirit. It came to Wolokoso’s notice last Wednesday when Angella ignored a colleague who referred to him as honorable.

But when another MP called him “RDC,” Angella quickly looked behind with a smile: “eh… so you were calling me? I heard honorable, honorable but I could not respond because this business of referring to every member as honorable is not all that pleasant and respectful.”

As if shocked, a colleague said: “So you hear RDC title more than Honorable?”

Angella responded: “You see, the title of honorable is good but we are not respected. Here, you enter parliament and nobody cares but during those days when I was RDC, hooo, I had a lot of respect. Saluted by police officers but here, they only salute ministers. I tell you, RDC is more than a title. Here, you have to go through committee chairperson but as RDC, what you say is implemented immediately.”





Ogwal wants female debaters at Kiira College!





Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Atim Ogwal’s crave for girls is undeniable. Recently, she told participants during the breastfeeding week ceremonies that she is a mother of only boys and she understands what they go through with their busy wives. On Thursday, she was scheduled to flag off students of Kiira College Butiki to Romania to participate in the debating competition, but, something was not right in Ogwal’s view.

“I am not happy when I do not see girls in your team,” she said. “You should have made it special to have at least one or two girls.”

However, her statements ignited uncontrollable laughter until the MC alerted her that Kiira College is a boys-only school.