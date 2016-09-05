Related Stories

How firm took UNRA’s Shs 21bn Written by Sulaiman Kakaire

With a suit lodged in the High court on August 30, Uganda National Roads Authority has taken the fight to Dott Services Limited, a construction firm alleged to have obtained Shs 29.8bn through false claims.

The facts of the case lodged in the Commercial division are that Unra, at the urging of the Professional Engineering Consultants (Pec), paid Dott Services Limited for contractual delays of at least 509 days in the commencement of road works, but Unra, after an internal audit, disputes this computation.

SULAIMAN KAKAIRE has obtained and read the court files, which provide a long look into the conflict and the basis of Unra’s claim. According to court documents, in 2010 Unra signed contracts with Dott Services for the construction of Tororo-Mbale road (49km) and Mbale-Soroti (103km) for a contract duration of 18 months (expiring on May 12, 2012) at a fixed cost of Shs 30bn and Shs 46bn, respectively.

However, the said contracts were subsequently varied in respect of the construction costs and the duration. The cost in respect of Mbale-Soroti was increased to a sum of Shs 108bn and the cost in respect of Tororo-Mbale was increased to a sum of Shs 63bn.

Clause 44.2 of the contract defined compensation events as those that would cause additional cost or would prevent the work from being completed before the intended completion date in which case the contract may be increased and or the intended completing date may be extended depending on the information submitted by the contractor.

In November 2013, Dott Services wrote to Unra claiming compensation for the delayed commencement of permanent works on the Tororo-Mbale and Mbale-Soroti roads amounting to Shs 29.8bn.

In a letter dated November 5, 2013, and received by Dott Services on November 8, Unra referred the same claim to Professionals Engineers in accordance with the consultancy contract and requested Pec to review and advise Unra on the claim.

Pec advised Unra to pay Shs 29.8bn as compensation for the claim of financial loss for delayed commencement of permanent works. Unra, acting on the advice of Pec, wrote on April 17, 2015 to Dott Services agreeing to pay the demanded sum.

According to the court file, Unra claims that through a letter dated April 24, 2015 Dott Services promptly accepted the Shs 29.8bn compensation. On the same day, Dott Services submitted two invoices for the payment of Shs 29.8bn in compensation for the delay of 509 days on the Tororo-Mbale and Mbale-Soroti roads.

However, Unra now says the 509 days delay claim is questionable.

“Although the payments were premised on the loss suffered by Dott Services as occasioned by delays to implement the contract on our part, but in fact no such prolongation occurred or was occasioned by Unra,” said Mary Kuteesa, the Unra director of legal affairs.



KAGINA COMES IN

When Allen Kagina came in last year as Unra executive director, she ordered for an internal audit of the said payment. Moses Kasakya, Unra’s director for internal audit, investigated the transaction and found that Unra acted in error in paying Dott Services.

According to documents seen by The Observer, Kasakya’s committee was “to establish the validity of the payment of Shs 29.8bn and whether there was any financial losses as to the said funds.”

The audit report reveals that whereas on April 17, 2015, Pec submitted claims amounting to Shs 29.8bn for prolongation costs, there was no clarity on how the 509 days arose.

The letters from Pec indicated that these were a revised claim of earlier original submissions and minutes of a meeting held in the Unra boardroom on April 17, 2015 between Unra officials and the consultant’s resident engineer. The audit report found that during the review of the said documents, “the original claim of Dott Services referred to...was not seen, the earlier submission of the claim evaluation was not seen and minutes of the meetings above were not seen.”

The day (April 17, 2015) Pec submitted claims of Shs 29.8bn for the delayed works was reportedly also the same day a meeting was convened in the Unra boardroom between Unra officials, the consultants, the resident engineer, and that during that interaction the then acting Unra executive director, Patrick Muhumuza, wrote to Dott Services agreeing to pay Shs 29.8bn.

The audit report indicates that whereas Muhumuza observed that out of the seven issues Dott Services raised as the basis for payment, only four were sustainable, this was not taken into consideration when it came to payment of the said claim.

According to documents seen by The Observer, the seven issues raised by Dott Services were: (1) Delay by the employer to fulfil his contractual obligation in possession of site.

(2) Delay to issue a strip map.

(3) Delay of issuance of construction drawings.

(4) Delay to provide clarification of design way forward-change in scope and change of method of works.

(5) Delay due to intermittent and substantial design testing/revisions.

(6)Delay to resolve the issue of variation orders. (7) Distortion of contractor’s work programme.

The four issues Muhumuza agreed to were the first four as outlined above. On April 30, the day after the claim was approved by the resident engineer and submitted to Unra, the contract manager (Godfrey Mukasa-Kaaya); Jutine Ongom, the director of operations; and John Mpanga, the finance director; all approved the payment.

Three weeks later, on May 22, 2015, Unra paid Dott Services Shs 29.8bn.



VARIATION IN DATES

Unra awarded the contract on August 13, 2010. On September 7, 2010, prior to signing, Peter Ssebanakitta, the then Unra executive director, instructed Dott Services to mobilise equipment and personnel for the reconstruction of the roads.

On October 22, 2010, the contracts were signed. Subsequently, the effective commencement date was November 21, 2010. However, the site was handed over to the contractor on December 11, 2010. In their examination, the audit team says that this amounted to 17 days’ delay.

At the design stage, by January 20, 2011, there were no designs to be reviewed.

“Upon commencement of the design review, Gibb Africa Limited (the design review and supervision consultant) found no design to review hence had to start the design afresh,” reads the report. Eventually, on April 2011 and May 9, 2011, Gibb issued the first set of profiles data/drawings to Dott Services for Mbale-Soroti and Tororo-Mbale roads, respectively.

The audit team observes that “this resulted into delay of 169 days for Tororo-Mbale and 139 days for Mbale-Soroti.”

After receiving the drawings, Dott Services was assumed to have commenced works on Mbale-Soroti and Tororo-Mbale roads in April and May, respectively. Indeed, the consultant approved the projected extension of time for the delayed period of 139 days for Mbale-Soroti road and 169 days for Tororo-Mbale. The said extensions were approved by the contracts committee on May 10, 2012.

The audit report found that “following the above extensions, compensation to Dott Services amounts to Shs Shs 8.8bn only.”

However, commenting on Dott Services’ claims that it commenced work on August 8, 2011, the audit team reported that “there was no record where Dott Services was granted another extension of 509 days for any of the reasons they listed.”

As such, the audit team concluded that whereas Dott Services was entitled to compensation for prolongation costs; “509 days was not justified. The days found compensable were [139 days] for Tororo-Mbale at Shs 3.8bn] and [169 days] Mbale-Soroti at Shs 5bn, in total 8.8bn]. From the above, Ug Shs 21bn was overpaid,” reads Kasakya’s report, which is attached as evidence by Unra to prove its case.

Kasakya’s report further highlighted that there were also significant indicators that the delays of works were caused by the contractor; “like inadequate mobilisation of equipment, coupled with poorly- maintained equipment. There were elements of fictitious forwarded commencement dates by the contractor contrary to the actual commencement.”



DOTT SERVICES REFUSES PAYMENT

According to Unra, whereas in letters dated July 29 and August 8, 2016, Unra demanded that Dott Services refunds the said money, which it claims was unjustly, wrongfully and or fraudulently obtained from it, Dott Services has not complied.

“The said amounts were claimed without any justification on how the same accrued and no consideration whatsoever was provided for the same from [Dott Services],” reads Unra’s claim.

Unra further contends that since the prolongation costs were raised, certified, processed with the knowledge, facilitation and collusion of Pec, who it claims knew or ought to have known that no such prolongation costs have been incurred or suffered, it must be held liable.

When contacted on Thursday, MacDosman Kabega, the lawyer for Dott Services, declined to respond to Unra’s claim since they have not been served.

“I am hearing about it for the first time,” he said.



