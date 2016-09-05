Related Stories

URA now wants MPs’ Shs 150m cars taxed Written by ALON MWESIGWA &SADAB KITATTA KAAYA

Uganda Revenue Authority boss Doris Akol has written to the Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige informing her that money to be given to Members of Parliament to buy cars would attract a tax, The Observer has established.

A source at parliament told us that in the letter, dated August 18, 2016, Akol informed the clerk that she had learned from the ministry of finance that legislators were likely to receive the money in October and “they should know that it attracts a tax and she expects [parliament] to comply.”

The letter was copied to the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga. Sarah Banage, the URA assistant commissioner for corporate affairs, denied knowledge of the letter and declined to “discuss tax matters of their clients in the media.”

The legislators’ vehicles have been a controversial issue and there is a public outcry over the monies involved. Some people have gone to court to stop the car acquisition scheme.

In the previous parliament, legislators received Shs 103m for cars, Shs 47m shy of what the current lot will receive. Taxpayers will pay at least Shs 64bn for the cars in total.

In the last parliament, the money was not taxed and a source said URA would levy a tax if the MPs import the cars. However, many MPs chose to purchase cheaper cars at home, while others simply didn’t buy, leaving their income untaxed.

When President Museveni gave Shs 5m to each of the 362 NRM MPs in May and said it was a gift, some Ugandans wondered why such money had not been taxed. A gift worth more than $500 (1.6m) attracts a tax.

When URA held the #AskCG Twitter session recently, during which the tax body interacts with taxpayers, one Thomas Ddumba asked why the NRM MPs’ Shs 5m “gift” had not been taxed and URA did not respond.

However, The Observer has learnt that some MPs are digging in to resist the URA move. Kabula MP James Kakooza told us on Friday that MPs’ facilitation is not supposed to be tax.

“URA should go and read the law,” he said. “Section 19(2) of the income, tax as amended says MPs facilitation should not be taxed.”

Indeed, earlier this year, MPs in the 9th parliament succeeded in amending the Income Tax Act section 19(2), exempting themselves from having their allowances taxed, but the cars are independent of their allowances and could be considered as income.

Section 19(1a) of the Income Tax Act 1997 says employment income means any income derived by an employee from any employment and includes any wages, salary, leave pay, payment in lieu of leave, overtime pay, fees, commission, gratuity, bonus, or the amount of any travelling, entertainment, utilities, cost of living, housing, medical, or other allowance.

And 19(1b) says the value of any benefit granted by the employer is supposed to be taxed. Kakooza has over the last two weeks been engaging MPs informally, asking them to reject the proposed tax.

An MP who did not want to be named told The Observer that the Kabula MP had sought audience with Kibirige and Kadaga to urge them not to agree to URA’s demands.

“His argument is that if government chose to subsidize the car grants, then they should not be taxed because what they are planning to give us is much lower than the value of the cars that the ministers and other government officials have,” the MP said.

“The alternative he is suggesting is for parliament to buy cars like those given to ministers and give them to MPs instead of the money…,” the MP added.

If MPs were to be given cars like those driven by ministers, the total bill would more than double as the ministers’ cars cost at least Shs 300m each.



