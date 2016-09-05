Related Stories

Lukwago: Museveni inciting violence against me, Besigye Written by Baker Batte Lule

Kampala Lord Mayor ERIAS LUKWAGO is back at City Hall for a new term and it seems he has picked a new fight, this time with the new minister for Kampala, Beti Kamya.

In an interview with Baker Batte Lule, the lord mayor explains the background to his quarrel with the minister, the ruling NRM and President Museveni, among other things.



You are back in the news and as usual you are disagreeing with government representatives. Bring us to speed on what is the cause of the latest standoff.

The genesis of the current problems between me and the minister for Kampala is partly structural. It is about the politics of this NRM government.

You see the party hijacked the institution of the state and now the NRM and the state are fused into one. They [NRM] believe that for one to serve their nation, they must subscribe to the NRM party. My dear sister Beti Kamya believes that I should implement the NRM manifesto of ‘Kisanja Hakuna Mchezo’ (term for no jokes). That I should take wholesomely this talk of delivering Kampala into a middle-income status.

That is why the other day when we appeared before parliament, she took it for granted that she had to present the Kisanja Hakuna Mchezo as the vision for the people and all the leadership of Kampala.

That is why I was obliged to remind her that look here; you are making submissions on very serious policy matters, which have not been presented before the authority [KCCA] for consideration and for possible approval or rejection. All the councilors have got different political persuasions. I don’t subscribe to the NRM party. I don’t believe in the rhetoric of steady progress.

I was duly elected as the lord mayor and I have got my own vision and ideas. However, I’m not suggesting that my ideas should take precedence over anyone’s ideas, but majority of councilors here subscribe to the FDC and DP. I have mayors who are DP; so, how do you take a position as a minister on such serious matters?

That is the NRM mentality; the thinking that we have a monolithic system in place where ideas are generated in State House, they are taken to parliament and they are handed down to us. That is why she is using that commanding language.



What is wrong with implementing NRM policies that are not in conflict with your vision and the interests of the people of Kampala?

How do you know they are not in conflict with the vision I have? There are mechanisms set out in the law and where I disagree with my dear sister. She has that thinking that actually she is the political head of Kampala. That she is the vision bearer for the transformation of Kampala. That is very dangerous.

What she should ordinarily do is to bring those ideas from government to the authority. The law created the authority as the nerve centre for policy formulation and myself, I play the midwifery role in this process of policy formulation. When you look at section 11 of the KCCA Act, it provides that the authority headed by the lord mayor will formulate policy for the authority.

So, my dear sister knows where to go when she has policies and we subject them to debate within the authority. Where we have gone wrong, she can issue directives; that is when we have taken positions that are diametrically opposed to the national programme. There are those national programmes agreed upon, for example the National Development Plan, which shouldn’t be the NRM manifesto.

There is Vision 2040, it could have ideas generated from the NRM manifesto but it was already adopted. However, these raw ideas generated from Kyankwanzi do not tally with the agenda of the authority until they are presented to the authority and discussed.



According to official results, Ugandans accepted the NRM manifesto and hence elected the ruling party to govern Uganda for the next five years. Beti Kamya bases on this mandate to argue that the constitution allows the central government to administer Kampala.

There is nowhere it is stated in the law that actually the central government will directly govern Kampala. Beti Kamya has read much into this law to the extent that she has vulgarized article 5 of the constitution.

I have said this time and again that revisit the interpretation of the constitution. When you interpret the constitution, you don’t pick out a certain provision and become so hyper about it. There are so many provisions in the constitution relating to the governance of Kampala. You can’t divorce article 1 from other provisions, which talk about the sovereignty of the people. Talk about article 4 that talks about how people should be governed with their consent.

It was on that basis that the framers of the KCCA Act deemed it necessary to create an agency with powers to manage Kampala on behalf of the central government. Parliament found it practically impossible for the government to govern Kampala directly; otherwise, how would you do it? Would the president come and become the lord mayor or he would appoint the leaders of Kampala directly?

That would be a subversion of the will of the people of Kampala, it would be a negation actually of article 1 of the constitution that gives people powers to determine how and who should govern them. The KCCA Act says that the authority will be the governing body of Kampala and it consists of the lord mayor, deputy lord mayor and councilors. So, the law created a structural arrangement.

We have the central government vested with powers to govern and administer Kampala but government delegated those powers to an agency although that agency is not appointed directly by the government but by the electorate through universal adult suffrage.

So, the minister is an overseer with eyes on, hands off and she does not become the manager of the authority affairs. What Beti Kamya is trying to do is to arrogate herself powers that don’t belong to her. She wants to become the face of Kampala, she wants the powers of the lord mayor.



Some people argue that the framers of the KCCA Act created three very powerful offices in a small area like Kampala and now we are seeing the three offices of the Lord Mayor, the Executive Director and Kampala Minister jostling for supremacy...

I want you to get liberated. I can see your mind is fixated on this rhetoric and propaganda that actually the law created three powerful offices and fused the powers. I have told you when it comes to policy formulation; who has the powers?

Does the executive director or the minister come up with policies? The executive director is supposed to implement what we have resolved; her role is to be the head of public service in the authority. She is the equivalent of a permanent secretary in a ministry; in other words, she is the accounting officer.

What you are saying is propaganda and a figment of your imagination and I hate it. I’m sorry to be tough on you but you represent the eyes and mind of the elite who are so gullible on these matters. Even those who have not read the law behave as if they know.



Just the other day Peter Mulira, a celebrated lawyer, also alluded to the same, going further to suggest the abolition of one office, particularly that of the lord mayor.

That is his opinion, I respect him as a senior lawyer but his opinion is warped. He premises it on the fact that the office of the lord mayor is unconstitutional, which is wrong. This is the position he has always presented in any given forum, whenever he is given opportunity to present on governance issues in Kampala.

Actually this is the same position he presented in the tribunal [that investigated and recommended Lukwago impeachment]. The tribunal head, Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, on her own volition invited Mulira and I wondered because she wasn’t moved by anyone and she said let me invite Peter Mulira to guide me on this matter. Mulira told the tribunal that the executive director should be given full powers to govern the city…So, his views are not new; that is what he has always presented.



There is this view that your collision with Beti Kamya is a continuation of the Lubaga North politics where your protégé [Moses Kasibante] defeated her in the parliamentary elections.

I never competed with her. I moved countrywide with Dr Kizza Besigye and my campaigning in Kampala was very minimal. By the way, let me tell you; it would be gross indiscipline if you are vindictive even in victory. We defeated her, if you are to take that position; then why should we go on with that bad blood? For me I don’t hold it against someone when I’m successful against that person.



While in Katwe, President Museveni advised traders to chase the likes of you and Dr Besigye from their markets because you are disruptive and anti-development.

That is what he has always said. Actually he is advocating mob justice. He was inciting violence only that he is cushioned against prosecution under the law. But the president’s statements were very dangerous. He said that if somebody went and disrupted or attacked his cattle business in Rwakitura, he would stab that person probably to death.

He was mooting that proposal to the poor vendors in the markets that when you see these people, lynch them because they are disrupting your business. But we have never had any conviction on any charges thrown at us of disrupting business. How come when we go there we are received by enthusiastic supporters?

How come these are the very people who voted for me overwhelmingly with a huge margin against his [Museveni] candidate? How come those people who are victims of our ‘indiscipline’ are the same people who voted us? It doesn’t add up.

People say your relationship with Dr Besigye cost you your job in the previous term. Yet we continue seeing you hobnobbing with the same man as he goes about his defiance campaign. Aren’t you worried that history might repeat itself?

No one has the prerogative to choose friends and comrades for me. That would be an insult to my intelligence. You are stretching this matter of moralism and dictatorship to another level. That President Museveni decides anything that should be done in this country, including choosing friends for us.

Dr Besigye is my good friend, a comrade in the struggle, a flag bearer of change which I subscribe to. President Museveni’s leadership expired long time ago; he has overstayed his welcome. So, it is not anyone’s right to tell me who I should associate with. The will of the people is mightier than the gun.

I believe in people power and I’m here because of the will of the people. The day the people of Kampala withdraw their confidence in me, that will be the day I will cease being lord mayor. But as we talk now, whatever manipulations and maneuvers they come up with, they are just wasting their time.



What happens to the many cases you have in the different courts regarding your removal from office in the previous term, now that they have been overtaken by events?

I insist that they pay my arrears because I won the case in the ruling of Justice Lydia Mugambe. Government indicated that they were appealing and until now they have never appealed against that judgment. And a judgment until set aside by a superior court stands; that is why I’m very assertive on the enforcement of the same.

I cannot hold history back, that my term was interrupted by President Museveni and his proxies, but there are legal entitlements like my accumulated emoluments passed by parliament – that is why I insisted that they should be cleared before the end of this month.



Are you hopeful they will be cleared?

A right is a right, it could only be a question of time but I will keep on pushing for my right.



You had an acrimonious relationship with the KCCA technical wing headed by Executive Director Jennifer Musisi in the previous term. Has your working relationship improved?

It is not for me to judge this relationship. I will do my work and also respect their work within the law. If each of us takes their respective lanes, there will be no problem.



