Related Stories

Age-limit debate in CA: Besigye, Sejusa opposed 75-year cap
Written by Edris Kiggundu

Created: 05 September 2016

With heated debate on the presidential age limit in the constitution likely to dominate political discourse in the next couple of months and probably years, Edris Kiggundu revisited the Constituent Assembly (CA) deliberations of 1994-5 to trace the origin of this clause.

Interestingly, he finds that the 75-year age cap was proposed by the late Brigadier Noble Mayombo and opposed by many prominent politicians today, including Dr Kizza Besigye.



On March 13, 1995, the Constituent Assembly (CA)chaired by James Wapakhabulo met to consider Article 105 of the draft constitution. The article dealt with the qualificationfor the office of the president.

It stipulated thus: A person is not qualified for election as President of Uganda unless he is:

A citizen of Uganda by birth;

Not less than forty years of age;

A person who completed a minimum formal education of advanced level or its equivalent;

A person qualified to be a member of parliament.

Debate on the article, which did not provide for the upper limit of the presidential age, was heated.

The late Brig Noble Mayombo moved a motion which sought to amend the article to read thus: “a person qualified to be president of Uganda should be not less than 35 years of age and not more than 75 years.”

The motion was seconded by Anifa Kawooya, the then Masaka woman delegate. A counter motion was moved by Dr John Kabayo (Kassanda South) proposing that no age-limit should be set. On the floor, it received backing from the delegates but in the end it did not carry the day.

Gen David Sejusa (L) and Kizza Besigye

DELEGATES WHO OPPOSED AGE-LIMIT

This group included Dr Kizza Besigye who was an army delegate. Besigye, now the leading opposition figure in the country, argued that since power belongs to the people, they should decidehow young or old a presidential candidate should be.

“We should respect the sovereignty of Uganda and I do not think that we should engage in putting [the] age limit here. I support the deletion (of the age-limit),” he said.

At the time, the delegates couldn’t imagine that President Museveni would be in power 21 years later and thus being directly affected by the clause. In any case, there was already the proposed two-term limit in place, which would have ensured that Museveni’s presidency ends in 2006.

It’s not surprising, therefore, that today, Besigye looks to the clause he opposed to try and end Museveni’s rule. Campaigning in Sironko during the presidential election campaigns in November last year, Besigye cautioned that Ugandans should not believe Museveni’s pledge not to seek re-election in 2021 on account of having hit the 75-year age limit.

In the CA, Besigye was also of the view that it was not necessary to restrict the presidency on the basis of academic qualifications, saying it should be the people to choose between a leader who has no degree or one with a PhD.

Another prominent opponent of the age-limit was Gen David Sejusa, an army representative. Sejusa, who has since fallen out with President Museveni, said he supported the 35-year lower age limit for the president but not the upper 75-year cap. Prof Apolo Nsibambi, a presidential nominee to the CA, also did not think it was necessary to set age-limits for the president.

Nsibambi, who would later become prime minister, said countries like Uganda which did not have strong institutions, did not need a mediocre, immature leader.

“Now, in our circumstances, it is incumbent upon the leader to shape these institutions and when he has shaped the institutions, he can forego power and we enter a period of institutionalization.”

Prof Tarsis Kabwegyere, the former minister for General Duties, argued that Uganda had citizens who could still be competent even when they are above 75 years. He, therefore, opposed an upper limit on the age of the president.

“There are people who may live longer and be able to live at 80 or 85 and they are still not senile. Therefore, I would rather recommend that we lower the limit of qualifications and leave the upper limit open to the population who may judge who is senile or not,” Kabwegyere said.

Kabwegyere told The Observer last week that he still stands by his views in the CA.

“My opponent in the election said I was too old. But clearly you can see that I am still very useful. I don’t think age should be a big factor in leadership. It should be capability,” he said.

Mwesigwa Rukutana, today’s deputy attorney general, argued against any age-limit, lower or upper. He said there may be a genius who at 18 years of age could make a president, or someone who at 85 years could still be a good leader.

He asked: “Mr Chairman, why should Uganda be deprived of such genius or qualitative extra-ordinary leadership?”



AGE-LIMIT BACKERS

Besides the mover of the motion, Mayombo, a number of prominent politicians of the day supported the move to cap the age of the president at 75. Talk then was that Mayombo’s motion to cap the presidential limit at 75 was aimed at locking out UPC’s Dr Milton Obote who was exiled in Zambia at the time.

The late Joseph Mulenga, a former Supreme court justice, argued that the idea of age-limit was not immaterial as some delegates were saying. He was particularly irked that some members wanted to lower the age for one to contest for presidency to 35 years.

“If we have a brilliant young man or woman, he can wait when it comes to the position of the president. Do not forget that there are many capable persons that would probably be competing for that [presidency] and we are saying among the very many, those who are of that age should have a better chance to go by,” he reasoned.

At 5.20pm on the same day, the question was put to vote and those in favour of Mayombo’s motion carried the day.