Related Stories

DPP: Muslim suspects tried to kill Prince Nakibinge Written by Derrick Kiyonga

Details Created: 05 September 2016 Print

Print Email

When the international crimes division of the High court reconvenes today, Monday, the director of public prosecutions (DPP) will present an amended indictment to the pre-trial session of the 32 persons accused of killing Muslim clerics in Uganda.

For more than a year since they were arrested and charged in court, the DPP has always insisted he has evidence to pin the accused on the charges of terrorism, murder, attempted murder, crimes against humanity and genocide.

But in his amended indictment, which The Observer has seen, the DPP has dropped the international crimes against the accused, such as crimes against humanity and genocide, and retained terrorism, murder and attempted murder.

The indictment, prepared by Principal State Attorney Lino Anguzu now pins 14 of the 32 suspects. The 14 include Sheikhs; Siraji Kawooya, Mohamad Yunus Kamoga, the leader of the Tabliq sect, Murta Mudde Bukenya and Fahad Kalungi. Others are Amir Kinene, Hakim Abdulsalam alias Kassim Mulumba, Abdulhamid Sematimba Mubiru, Hamza Kasirye, Twaha Sekkito, Rashid Jingo, Musa Issa Mubiru and George William Iga.

Shiekh Kamoga (R) and other co-accused during a court session

The DPP has also dropped the charge of murdering Sheikh Abdulkadir Muwaya in Mayuge district against the accused.



PRINCE KASSIM NAKIBINGE

Now the accused have to battle against charges of murdering sheikhs; Mustafa Bahiga and Hassan Kirya, plus the attempted murder of Sheikh Haruna Jemba. But the DPP has introduced the curious charge of the attempted murder of the titular head of the Muslim community in Uganda, Prince Kassim Nakibinge [of the Kibuli persuasion], by the accused.

According to the DPP, all the accused, between December 2013 and June 2015, in Kampala and Wakiso, attempted to murder Najib Ssonko, Bayiga Mustafah, Umar Swadiq, Ibrahim Hassan Kirya, Mahmood Kibaate, Jemba and Prince Nakibinge.



BAHIGA

The DPP states that on December 28, 2014, the late Bahiga went to Bwebajja mosque to attend “Isha prayers” with his three sons.

That upon arrival, the sons went ahead of the sheikh and left him speaking on phone in the car. The indictment says the children heard gunshots later.

“The man shot at the deceased [Bahiga] at point-blank range and vanished on a waiting motorcycle, leaving the deceased bleeding profusely in his car,” the DPP says.

That when some good Samaritans and the children rushed to the scene, they found Bahiga crying in pain, “Kamoga anzise...”, meaning “Kamoga has killed me…”.



WRANGLES

The DPP asserts that the police investigation established that the late Sheikh Bahiga was a preacher in a mosque commonly known as “William Street mosque.” Over the years, according to the DPP, wrangles and cliques emerged.

“That one group of the leadership of the mosque led by Kamoga and Kawooya, which included many of the accused persons, was actively involved in recruiting combatants to join [the rebel] Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) using the sanctity of the William street mosque,” the indictment says.

The DPP asserts that the cliques were formed along the lines of those suspected of cooperating with government security agencies and those who were not.

“The suspected spies were time and again referred to as “snakes.”



EVIDENCE

The DPP claims that the indicted persons started organizing meetings in several places, like in William street and Nakasero mosques. In one of the meetings, the DPP says that Kamoga and Kawooya proposed that the snakes be eliminated.

“The accused persons at different times and places uttered words to the effect that Ssonko Najib, Bayiga Mustafah, Umra Swadiq, Ibrahim Hassan Kirya, Mahmood Kibaate and Haruna Jemba were dangerous and should be killed,” the DPP says, adding that “audio recordings containing some of the inciting hate rhetoric were recovered from some of the accused persons and will be exhibited in court.”

In the meetings, the DPP says that accused persons Kalungi, Kawooya, Kamoga, Sekayanja, Bukenya and Musa Issa Mubiru agreed that the “snakes” should be eliminated by shooting. Accordingly, they assigned Kalungi and Sekayanja to identify former ADF fighters and combatants who could do the job.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



