Related Stories

In our series on letters exchanged between President Museveni and his former minister JABERI BIDANDI SSALI, we go back to April 2009.

With the 2011 elections less than two years away, Bidandi, who founded the People’s Progressive Party, warned that delaying electoral reforms was Museveni’s way to rig the polls. Bidandi predicted post-election chaos and cautioned Museveni to set his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba free. The issues he raised then are still part of public discourse.



19th April, 2009



His Excellency,

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni,



RE: DELAY IN AMENDING THE ELECTORAL LAWS



I salute you, Mr President.



I am addressing you on the above subject as a matter of extreme concern for peace and stability of our country. The Electoral Commission has announced a programme for the 2011 general elections well in time for the people of Uganda to be sensitized to play their constitutional right to elect their leaders for another five years.

Mr President, the People’s Progressive Party and indeed all peace loving Ugandans are worried that, up to now, your government has not bothered to bring to parliament the necessary amendments to the electoral laws that should ensure free and fair elections.

Your Excellency must be aware of the controversies that followed the 2001 and 2006 elections that ended in courts of law whose verdict was that the electoral process was marred by malpractices which many consider worse than those which triggered your heading for the bush to wage an armed war against the Obote II government.

You need not be reminded of the price this country has paid as a consequence in terms of blood epitomized to date by monuments of human skulls and the tragedy of the northern war which still claims lives of Ugandans and has created a traumatized society in disarray whose hearts will continue bleeding for decades to come.

Judging by what has been happening during the by-elections which have included intimidation, beating of voters and stuffing of ballot boxes perpetrated especially by your NRM, the country is likely to experience the same if not worse chaos come 2011.

The primary solution obviously lies in amending the electoral laws and procedures in order to ensure free and fair elections. The PPP and other parties are certainly working to dislodge you from the leadership of this country to arrest further destruction of the country, your good beginning in the eighties and nineties notwithstanding.

However, the PPP will not raise a finger if your unbridled love for power is achieved through free and fair elections which unfortunately is not possible with the present Electoral Commission and present laws.

Mr President, we see your unwillingness to amend the electoral laws as part of a deliberate scheme to rig the 2011 elections so that even if ultimately some amendments are stampeded through Parliament, it will be logically impossible to implement them because of time and resource constraints.

I can assure Your Excellency that that will be a recipe for another spate of bloody chaos in the country. You might have equipped the army, militarized the police and the civil service, misused the poor peasants’ children by training them into Kiboko Squads to beat the very people you are mandated to protect but this time the price in human blood and subsequent skulls could be much more than the country has seen before.

In stating so, I am not a harbinger of doom, but one only needs to feel the political pulse of the people of Uganda today and place it in focus with our past and what recently went on in countries like Kenya and Zimbabwe.

Mr President, you are in charge of this country. You have an ethical and constitutional obligation to protect the lives and properties of Ugandans. You have a capacity to anticipate what is likely to jeopardize the peace and stability of the country and take the necessary pre-emptive measures. One such a step is to immediately present amendments to the electoral laws to Parliament to avoid a stampede in their implementation.

This is the time to reconstitute the Electoral Commission in order to reflect a credible institution that will not only be, but also appear to Ugandans to be impartial under a multiparty democracy. Be informed, Mr President, that there is a limit beyond which reliance on money or the might of the gun and other means of coercion will keep one in power against the will of the majority of the people’s wish.

Incidentally, Your Excellency, what really has happened to the Museveni of the eighties and nineties? Why have you persisted in destroying the democratic institutions of governance with impunity and instead taken over their roles? Why set Parliament against the Presidency? Cultural institutions against each other?

Public officers against each other? As a student of political science, what does NEPOTISM mean to you? And what do you feel when its ugly face and consequences are attributed to your leadership? When you read the independent newspaper issues detailing the involvement of almost your entire family and relatives in the governance of the country, is not your conscience perturbed in any way?

Mr President, you have played your part and made a monumental contribution to this country. You have an obligation to hand over to the next generation a united peaceful free Uganda with its people living in harmony. Please turn your inner ear to the message enshrined in our national anthem which is now more of a ritual to you than a solemn reminder to us all to always dedicate our commitment to the service of our country and the people of Uganda.

A word about my son Muhoozi Kainerugaba. I know him well enough. By nature and training he should be one of the finest soldiers we have in the country. Please protect him by weaning him from your parental grip to enable him fulfill his professional mandate to the country. He is NOT his father’s soldier.

You have ceded Muhoozi the son to the service of the country and to the people of Uganda. Set him free so that his destiny is not embroiled in your destiny which in the end will be defined and decided by your own actions and decisions.

This is a divine law of nature that has enabled the children of past leaders like Amin, Obote, Lutwa and others live peacefully outside the shadows of their parents. The same position, though, does not hold in respect of the children of the late Mobutu Sese Seko or the Sadams of yesterday.

You and I are not prodigies of the whims of Kaguta your dad or Bumali Kakonge, my late father. Hence the imperative on our part to untether our Muhoozis and Omur Kakonges (my elder son) to chart their own destiny in life in their own right.

Finally, let me once again assure Your Excellency that I write all this to caution a colleague I respect but who I believe has lost conscience and all ethical ethos of leadership, and therefore bound to land our country in the abyss of further disintegration, hatred and chaos.



FOR GOD AND MY COUNTY.

Bidandi-Ssali

Chairman

People’s Progressive Party

c.c The Speaker of Parliament of Uganda

c.c The Prime Minister of Uganda





