Related Stories

Meet Waceke who teaches people how to live abundantly

Waceke Nduati-Omanga

WACEKE NDUATI-OMANGA is a financial analyst and founder of Centonomy Limited, an institution that teaches individuals about management of their personal finances. She talked to Capital FM’s Simon Kasyate about her life story during Desert Island Discs programme.



Good evening and welcome to the show

Good evening Simon and thank you for having me.



You know money and move around telling people how they can use the little they have to prosper: but just break it down for me a little.

Well, this journey I am on started with my own mistakes. I am not here because I am perfect, I keep making mistakes but I think my messes have become messages. So, like many people, I was working in a bank, earning a salary, living an okay life – you pay your bills, you go out, you have a good time, eat lunch and then the next month the salary comes and the routine continues.

Maybe the last five days before the salary you have no money, you borrow here and there and you see nothing wrong with it. Then one day a bug bit me and I said I want to go into business. There was no real reason why but I decided I want to go into business... I was in the investment industry. My first business was actually helping people manage their shares on the stock exchange market in Nairobi.

Now when I started business is when it really hit me: there is no salary, and what have you done about it? All those years you were working, what have you done? Me I thought I was okay and I think a lot of people think they are okay. I realized the salary is no longer there but I had not prepared. So, I started questioning how I have handled money…and in our society we have been told what wealth is. How do we know a person is wealthy? When they drive a big car.

When they live in a big house. When they are going to fancy places to drink and eat. When they look big and their shoes are big. But then I started looking at people who have created wealth and the things they have done.

Yes, some of them may have those things but some of them don’t. But they have wealth because they have things that work for them when they are not working. If they decided I am going to sleep for the rest of my life, or I am going to leave this job or I am going to stop running this business, they can sustain their lifestyle. Many of us are spending their productive years not creating wealth but consuming.

There is nothing wrong with the nice things, don’t get me wrong, but we have to be cautious about the balance. You are driving a nice car but what are you doing to sustain it? What are you doing to sustain eating and drinking from the Sheraton? So, what happened to me is that I found myself I had this nice life when I had a salary but suddenly I cannot sustain that lifestyle anymore.

But I started questioning. It is this journey of questioning that led me to teach myself about money by learning from people who have done it better than myself. But also to start teaching other people about money.

So, the company Centonomy has been now empowering people to manage money, understand their spending, understanding that lifestyle and what the consequences are, upstanding investment, debt and how to protect their wealth and pass this information down to the next generation.



When, where and to whom were you born?

I was born in Nairobi to parents who are entrepreneurs. They run many businesses. I went to school in Nairobi. I went to university in Nairobi. I have been in Nairobi…I have always been the kind of person who, when I was a child, people complained that I was so quiet, even my friend would complain that ‘Waceke when we meet you, you just sit there.’

Now I understand, I was always listening when I was young. I would sit even with older people and just listen. After that, I would go to my room and think about what people have said.



What was your position in this family setting?

I was the second born out of four. I have an older sister and two younger brothers.



How was it like in this homestead?

It was good. I had the benefit of having parents who thought a bit differently. They grew up with humble beginnings as well. They started from a very young age trying to expose us to things that were a bit different.

So, my father used to tell us jump into the car and let us go driving around the city or to another area of Nairobi just to see what lies beyond. We are a family that took value in spending time together. Dinner had to be eaten together, irrespective. We had always to wait for my father to come home. We would eat dinner very late, according to Kenya standards.

We would eat at 9pm or later. My friends at school would tell me we ate dinner at 7pm and I would say how does that happen? How did everybody get home by 7pm? So, I came to value spending time with people. As much as they would complain about me being too quiet, I would listen and then say one comment in the whole conversation and somebody would say What! You have the answer.





What inspired the name for your company Centonomy?

Cent for money. The word autonomy means freedom and independence. So, it is money and freedom. Financial freedom.



You are quite a genius!

I tell you keeping quiet sometimes helps. The implications money has on our lives, I am starting to ask, why didn’t we learn this in school?



Let’s go back to school, as you went through school, did you have an idea of what you wanted to become?

Even at university when I was doing a degree, I was really riding along. I had no idea what I wanted to do. I think when I was in primary school, I wanted to be an air hostess.



Why?

As I said, we would drive around the country with my parents. I started valuing travelling. So, I said when travelling beyond this country, people go with aeroplanes. So, I said if I become an air hostess, that is a job where you can travel.

In high school, I didn’t know. In university, I remember my father asking me what do you want to be? What do you want to study? I told him psychology. He was like ohhhh, psychologists don’t make money. You study accounting. So, I went into university and studied a business degree.

Now I look back and I am like I think I was interested in how people think, that is why I chose psychology. But I think many people, parents, want to have a lawyer, accountant…that is how our parents thought at that time. I did the business degree and then I went and did my master’s in Australia in banking and finance. So, when I came back, I started looking for jobs. I found I had an interest in the investment sector. I started looking for jobs in the investment industry.



From a layman’s point of view, what is an investment sector?

What do people do to make money and how do those things work? You would hear things like people are buying shares but how do shares actually work. So, I wanted to learn how those things actually work. I didn’t know as well.

Even after finishing my master’s, I still didn’t know how they work. At that time in Kenya, companies were starting up in that line and new products were coming out. So, I got the opportunity for a couple of years to work for companies that now do those things like shares.





How easy was it to get a job with qualification from Australia and in a virgin market like Nairobi?

Hard. It was really hard. I think people who come from abroad sometimes make the assumption that because I have come from abroad, everyone will be falling over to give me a job.

You come back and start to realize that the person who was not abroad studying built something strong that you were not able to build when you were abroad – network. So, you understand that it is all about who you know. People are getting 1,000 CVs every day. What is going to make you stand out is someone saying I know someone looking for a job, will you meet her?

That is all you want. To get those meetings is very difficult. I used to walk around with a notebook with like 50 names, you call and cross off. Then it is hard because your friends have moved on. They are going to places you cannot afford. The conversations are different. When you go to a place, people are asking what do you do?

It is only through persistence that one day, three months later, someone calls…you dropped your letter here two months ago, please come in and meet…you walk in there, prepare in advance, go through the interview but I learnt something that continues to be a lesson today.

It is not so much what you say and how you prepare, that interview, it is going to come down to one thing, does that person like you? Even today in business, we learn that. It doesn’t matter how your profile, what your brochure says – those things are nice to have – it is always going to be human interaction.



What then did you do?

You have to be very authentic to the point that even when they ask you something, you say you know what, I actually don’t know but I am the kind of person that if you give me three hours, I will be back with the answer to that.

Even today when I am hiring people, I look for that authenticity because if you fake it, three months later at the workplace, I will figure out. I remember the last thing they said was, you have no experience but I like you. My first salary after coming back, with a master’s, you know in my head I was thinking I should be earning maybe Shs 3m (Uganda shillings) as a starting point.

But I had to take Shs 300,000. But we always say wealth creation is a test of character. Are you going to say no to that opportunity? That is the opportunity that gets your foot in the door. Humble yourself. Continue staying with your parents. You want to move out but stay with your parents, eat their food…



What job was this and where?

It was a company called Loiter and they would help companies raise money. They would go to companies who need money to finance expansion and it could be anything; if they need $100,000 to $500,000. And they would help them. Whether helping them in negotiations in the bank. So, you are what they call an analyst. You may think analyst sounds nice.

But this is what it means. You are the paper pusher. When need be, you will be the messenger. You will go to the meeting, write notes, come back and type it out. You will write the proposals and you can look at it and say this is beneath me, [with a] master’s, but you are learning. You are even learning how to talk to people.

You are observing your boss, when you go for a meeting, this is how they start, this is how they end, this is how they introduce themselves, this how they shake their hands; you know small things. I stayed there for about a year. There was then a company that was setting up about doing investments for individuals. This is really what I wanted to get into. I applied.

I went for many interviews, it was brutal. You sit there and there are five men, half of them South Africans looking at you. They rejected me for the first time... A month later they called me back and said a new opening had come for an analyst. I went but their analyst was the real analyst where now you look at companies, what makes a company a good investment…



Which company was this?

African Alliance?



How would you go home and sleep, knowing that you had rejected a certain company for being a bad investment?

…In life I have learnt that it is better to have a stand, even when you are wrong, but you had a stand and for yourself you had your own reasons why you had a stand. Someone didn’t come and impose that stand on you.





People are wondering this lady, she does no other personal thing besides money!

For me, the most I have been employed in any company is one and a half years…my last job was at a bank. This was after African Alliance. And all I can describe it, is that you just get itchy, you start itching.

You start thinking, maybe the answer is not another job. I didn’t have a perfect business that I should start…I started helping people manage their money.



That means you had to steal some clients?

I had to start from scratch. I thought they would come along but then I learnt that when you are starting a business, don’t assume your employer’s clients are going to come with you.

They were there because of the brand of your employer; when you are starting out, they are like good luck. So, you start by approaching one person and saying this is what I can do…but I think in this whole journey, what happened to me is you spend time looking at what do you value. Because sometimes finding this balance with family...



Without being philosophical, in your journey, did you meet someone with whom you would stay?

I got married when I was at African Alliance. I think when you meet someone, you should look are your values and their values the same? Are they compatible? Have I understood who this person is and what is important to them vice versa…have they understood where I am going and are they okay with it?

And even when we are dating, I am not pretending to be who I am not… I am not in a relationship for money and that is an issue in society today. When people are in a relationship for money, they pretend.



Have you been blessed with some progeny?

Yes, we have two children.





How do you deal with family and the demanding work schedule?

Is it a challenge? Is it sometimes stressful? Give yourself permission to not have it together, all the time. It is okay not to get it 100 per cent right, being perfect mom, perfect businesswoman.

It is okay sometimes to say guys today, please no body talk to me, I am going to be under my duvet Saturday morning for four hours. At one I will come out and say hi…so, being able to understand what you need for yourself to be good for yourself, good at work, a good wife…first take care of yourself. What do you want?

One hour a day is your time. Does that mean you take a walk? Does that mean you take a run? Does that mean you go for coffee with friends? Just define for yourself what do you need to still be you? It is okay to have structures. I have learnt over time that I don’t have to do everything.



By the way, what do you exactly do at Centonomy?

We get people to evaluate their relationship with money. What do they think wealth is? First of all, it is people to get in touch. One of the things we do to get people track their expenses, even just for a week.

Write everything down. What we are trying to do is for you to understand where has my money been going. Some people start saying are you telling me to be stingy on myself and I can never enjoy life? I am not telling you that don’t enjoy life; I am sitting here having a very good time. I am enjoying my life. But I learnt this; you know when you don’t have money is when you start evaluating what you did with money of yesterday.

I have faced a situation where you go to the ATM and it laughs at you for trying to withdraw money. But I did a calculation one day in these moments. I used to spend Shs 10,000 on lunch. If you multiply by 30, it is Shs 300,000 per month. I am not saying don’t eat lunch, but is there an alternative? Lunch doesn’t add that much value. Then I did Shs 300,000 times twelve.

That is Shs 3.6m per year on lunch. What is the alternative use of Shs 3.6m? I realized lunch is a holiday. I can actually go to a very nice place at the end of the year on lunch money. That is enjoying myself as well…what has more value to me, lunch or holiday? From that day, I started packing lunch; unless I am going for a meeting or someone is taking me out for lunch. So, financial planning is about you getting to understand what do I value? Because I think after one day when we are all 90 years old, we will evaluate, what did I do?



What kind of people walk through the doors of Centonomy

It is people who have realized I want to create wealth….we are going to challenge you and say, one day when you are not working, do you want to move house? Do you want to downgrade the way you live? What are things that are going to sustain your lifestyle?

The people who come are also people who have said I want to live abundantly. I want to stop sitting with untapped potential when I want to discover it for myself. I want to be the CEO of my life and not my life, be dictated by other people.



Do you deal with individuals or people running businesses?

A combination of both. You could be earning a salary but it doesn’t mean you can’t create jobs….we also work with a lot of organisations to train their people about money, and not just about money but also to get their attitudes in the workplace correct.



If you were marooned on a desert island and were asked to carry one thing or one person, what or who would you carry?

Bible or my husband.





