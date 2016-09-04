Related Stories

Uganda qualifies for Afcon 2017 Written by Observer Media Ltd

Finally Uganda Cranes have broken the 38-year-old Africa Cup of nations (Afcon) jinx by qualifying for the 2017 edition in Gabon.



The Cranes beat Comoros 1-0 in a Group D game played at Mandela National Stadium, today Sunday to book a place. Belgian-based professional Farouk Miya netted the important goal after 37 minutes after defender Joseph Ochaya's cross.

> Uganda Cranes coach Micho is lifted by players after leading the team to Gabon

"This is good news we have finally made it," said the skipper Geoffrey Massa after the tough encounter graced by the first lady and minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni as the guest of honour.



Uganda qualified as one of the best teams to finish second, while Burkina Faso who beat visiting Botswana 2-1 qualified after topping the group. Uganda and Burkina Faso all finished with 13 points, although the West Africans topped because they beat Uganda 1-0 at home in the qualifiers.

> Some of the Cranes fans

“It was not easy to play today’s game against a very good team of opponents…The jinx of last game we broke by winning 1-0..am the most happiest person because it something that is like a crown of three years with Uganda”



Head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic said this is a great day when Uganda return to the Afcon after last appearing in 1978.



"The boys have done the whole nation proud because it was not an easy battle playing against a team that has nothing to lose," added.

> One of Uganda’s standout performers midfielder Tony Mawejje (C) takes pictures with excited fans after the game

He said he has previously won trophies with other teams, but qualifying Uganda for the Afcon was his biggest achievement so far. Uganda is the only team from the Council for East and Central African Football Associations (Cecafa) region that will be at next year's Afcon finals.









