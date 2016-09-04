Related Stories

Court has directed The Red Pepper Publications Ltd, the publishers of Red Pepper, a local tabloid to pay the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga Shs 120m in damages for defamation.
Justice Yasin Nyanzi delivered the judgment on Friday in the civil division of High court. Kadaga dragged Red Pepper to court when it published a list of indebted 'tycoons' who were on the verge of losing their property on September 2, 2012.
The list included the Speaker of Parliament. The newspaper alleged that an investment she owned was to be auctioned to recover unpaid loans. Kadaga denied the allegations, saying she doesn't owe any bank any money.
In her application, Kadaga sought general and exemplary costs for defamation. She also asked court to issue permanent orders restraining The Red Pepper and its sister publication from publishing any further derogatory materials about her.
In his ruling, Justice Nyanzi said the costs were meant to punish the defendants and discourage them from publishing any further derogatory matters about the speaker.
He also issued a permanent injunction restraining The Red Pepper and its agents from publishing any further derogatory materials about Kadaga.
