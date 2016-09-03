Related Stories

Man falls off Mabirizi complex rooftop Written by URN

Details Created: 03 September 2016 Print

Print Email

A picture circulating showing Kalule before he fell off the rooftop



A man is nursing severe injuries after falling off the rooftop of Mabirizi Complex along Kampala road.



Mustafa Kalule was seen falling off the building this afternoon with his arms spread in what seemed like a suicide attempt.



He fell on top of a vehicle, which was parked outside the building injuring his head. Kalule was rushed to Mulago national referral hospital for treatment.

It is not immediately clear whether Kalule just slid off the building or he tried to commit suicide.



But some eyewitness say Kalule appears to have prepared for the jump from the storeyed building.

Emilian Kayima, the Political Commissar and spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan Police, says they suspect Kalule just fell off the building, saying there is no evidence to prove that he wanted to take his own life.

On December 9, 2014, 25-year-old Deus Kabisire jumped off the last floor of Mabirizi complex and crashed to death.

Kabisire left behind a note showing that he had decided to end his life after being abandoned by lover yet he had spent huge sums of money on her.