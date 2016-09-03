Related Stories

A man is nursing severe injuries after falling off the rooftop of Mabirizi Complex along Kampala road.
Mustafa Kalule was seen falling off the building this afternoon with his arms spread in what seemed like a suicide attempt.
He fell on top of a vehicle, which was parked outside the building injuring his head. Kalule was rushed to Mulago national referral hospital for treatment.
It is not immediately clear whether Kalule just slid off the building or he tried to commit suicide.
But some eyewitness say Kalule appears to have prepared for the jump from the storeyed building.
Emilian Kayima, the Political Commissar and spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan Police, says they suspect Kalule just fell off the building, saying there is no evidence to prove that he wanted to take his own life.
On December 9, 2014, 25-year-old Deus Kabisire jumped off the last floor of Mabirizi complex and crashed to death.
Kabisire left behind a note showing that he had decided to end his life after being abandoned by lover yet he had spent huge sums of money on her.
The few jobs available are available to those who have connections with state house.
And instead of retiring those who have given their input to the development of the country, M7 and the likes don't want to give these youth the opportunity to contribute to the development of the country. The end result is doing what this gentleman has tried to do - suicide.