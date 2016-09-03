Related Stories

Soroti Flying School illegally training pilots Written by URN

The East African Civil Aviation Academy, also known as the Soroti Flying School is currently training pilots without approval from the specialised UN agency, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).



It is emerging that the academy has for over the years trained pilots without being certified as an Approved Training Organization (ATO). ICAO documentation identifies the need for only nationally certified ATOs to conduct Multi-crew Pilot License (MPL) training.



The academy, according to Buikwe North MP, Musoke Paul Sebulime could be suspended for operating without an internationally recognised aviation training institutions license.



“The school is illegally training. It is supposed to be suspended [even] as we’re talking. The institution is lacking [a] training licence which we call an ATO in aviation language. It is not anywhere provided for that the school can have a licence via extension”, he said.

Musoke and other MPs of infrastructure committee recently visited Soroti Flying School. He says they discovered a number of anomalies that he says government needs to urgently address.

Some of the aircraft at Soroti Flying School. Photo: Edward Echwalu



The major concern is over its legal status. Musoke says though the school is under ministry of Works and Transport, it has no vote in the national budget because its ownership has never been resolved since the collapse of the East African Community (EAC) in 1977.



The East African Civil Aviation Academy was founded in September 1971 under the Directorate of Civil Aviation of the first East African Community members Uganda, Kenya and United Republic of Tanzania to train pilots and aircraft engineers in the region.



In 1984 when some of the assets of the collapsed EAC were distributed among the three countries, the East African Civil Aviation Academy ownership was left hanging. Tanzania and Kenya have since opened their own pilot schools.



Some members of the new EAC like Rwanda and Burundi are reportedly pushing to have the East African Civil Aviation Academy run and managed by EAC secretariat. Sources say those in aviation and transport industry want Uganda to fully take over the institution to run it parallel to those in Kenyan and Tanzanian civil aviation academies.



Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) currently manages the runway at the Soroti Flying School. CAA deputy managing director, Dr David Kakuba said the legal status of Soroti Flying School is very confusing.



“It is one of the very few institutions which were left under the East African Community and time came and this thing was abandoned so government took it up as a baby, it has invested a lot of money there. But voices are coming from both Uganda and Arusha that the school should be handed over”.



Kakuba said there is no reason why Uganda should not stick to it given the huge amounts of money government has invested there. He says government only needs to formalise its legal status and fund its operation.



He says CAA is willing to work with the ministry of Works and Transport to support the school to receive the International Civil Aviation Certification. The director of Airports and Aviation Security, John Tusubira Kagoro said CAA had sought for Shs 28bn to repair the runway at Soroti but was only given Shs 2.1bn.



With this funding, Kagoro says, the authority did some repairs on the runway. But MPs said the work seemed to be substandard when they visited the school recently. Kagoro says the repairs made were only meant to sustain the operation of the flying school as the CAA seeks for money needed to expand the runway.



“Our program is that we still want to repair the runway and we still have a program to extent the runway lanes from 1.86km to 2.5km. You have seen also in the program, we are going to put portable runway lights such that people can move at night. We are maintaining guides yet there is nothing we earn from there. When you charge a passenger at Entebbe [airport], he hears that money is being applied at Soroti, it becomes a very big problem”, he said.



Works director of transport, Kajuna Benono Mwebaze confirmed that Soroti Flying School is faced with problems ranging from the runway, its legal status as well as management issues. He however says the situation is gradually changing with its funding increasing from five to eight billion shillings.



He says the ministry improved on remuneration of the instructors at the school and acquired new planes to facilitate the training programme.



Mwebaze declined to comment on whether the school management should be transferred to EAC secretariat in Arusha. He said all parliaments within the EAC member states should ensure that its legal status is resolved and increase its funding.



In 2014, the EAC council of ministers agreed to take it back. On 3 July 2014, the presidents of Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda agreed in principle to re-instate the East African Civil Aviation Academy as one of the centres of excellence in the EAC. The school is credited for training Rwanda’s first female pilot Esther Mbabazi.