Related Stories

UNRA sues Dott Services, wants Shs 30bn vomited Written by Siraje Lubwama

02 September 2016

The Uganda National Roads Authority has sued Dott Services Limited seeking to recover Shs 29.8bn that it says was paid to the construction firm on the basis of false claims.

Court documents seen by The Observer indicate that Dott Services is being sued jointly with Professional Engineering Consultants (Pec) Ltd, which was meant to supervise construction work done by the former.

The suit filed on August 30 at the High court stems from Unra’s two contracts with Dott Services for construction of the Tororo-Mbale road (49km) and Mbale-Soroti (103km) in 2010.

The two roads were supposed to be fixed in 18 months at the cost of Shs 30.2bn and Shs 46bn respectively. However, the said contracts were subsequently varied in respect of construction costs and the duration of the contract. The cost in respect of Tororo-Mbale was increased to a sum of Shs 63bn, while Mbale-Soroti was increased to a sum of 108bn.

Some of the cited shoddy works of Dott services

Unra claims that Dott Services did not do the work as per the contract yet it obtained payment. The firm also sought and obtained payments after accusing Unra of delays, which the roads authority now says were fictitious claims.

“Between the 24th and 29th of April, the 1st (Dott Services) and 2nd defendants (Pec) in collusion, fraudulently prepared, signed and issued 15 interim payment certificates of Shs 18.3bn in respect of Mbale-Soroti and Shs 11.5bn in respect of Tororo-Mbale respectively. The 1st and 2nd defendants signed and issued the said interim payment certificates,” the plaint partly reads.

Documents show that on April 24, 2015, Dott Services allegedly submitted two invoices seeking payment of Shs 29.8bn in compensation for delays of 509 days on the two roads.

“On 22nd May 2015, the plaintiff (Unra) basing on the advice of the 2nd defendant, paid the first defendant Shs 29.8 billion based on fictitious claims and invoices for purported prolongation costs that had not been incurred by the 1st defendant (Dott). The first defendant did not provide any service for the said money as such the sum was paid for no consideration,” the plaint reads.

Unra notes that it uncovered this fraud in July 2016 when it concluded its internal audit into the transaction relating to the said two contracts. The authority says it reacted to the anomaly by writing two letters dated July 29 and August 8, 2016 to Dott Services and Pec demanding for the refund of the money in question.

A further examination of the documents, reports and site visits by Unra revealed that the construction firm had not fully mobilized (construction tools and manpower) and is therefore not entitled to any compensation claims for idle days between November 2010 and April 2011.

Unra further contends that the costs were inflated, certified and processed with the knowledge, facilitation and collusion of Pec who ought to have known that payments of the said costs was made for absolutely no service rendered by Dott Services.

Unra prays that the defendants pay back the said money with interest at commercial rate from the date they received it, pay general and punitive damages and costs of the suit among other things.

Dott Services recently went to court seeking to stop government from implementing one of the recommendations of the Unra inquiry led by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire to the effect that it refunds Shs 24bn to Unra, which it received for no work done.








