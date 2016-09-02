Related Stories

Greenhill Academy on spot for stocking ‘bad’ textbooks Written by Yudaya Nangonzi

An inspection report compiled by the Directorate of Education Standards (DES) on Greenhill Academy’s Buwaate campus faults the school for its handling and filing of textbooks with sexual content.

The report that has been sent to the ministry of Education and Sports found that the school is to blame for the procurement gaps that resulted in the smuggling of what is considered bad literature into the school.

The DES team found that much as the school has a clearly-approved procurement process, it was not followed in this case.

“It was a verbal communication between Greenhill and the supplier, Bunnet Uganda Limited,” the report reads. “The school did not express its interest in the kind or type of books it wanted for its readers. The open chance gave the supplier the opportunity and freedom to smuggle into the school any reading material it had and wanted.”

Greenhill Academy, Buwaate campus

9,000 BOOKS

The team that compiled the report comprised of Joseph Lubwama Ntege, the acting principal education inspector in charge of primary education standards, and George Kayabuki, the senior education inspector in charge of pre-primary education.

It was discovered that early this year, Greenhill made an order for literature books “to strengthen the reading culture of the learners” and Bunnet Uganda Limited supplied about 9,000 books. To the team’s dismay, the books were not checked on arrival at the school.

“If this had been done, the school would have ascertained what kind of reading materials it was getting to its young readers. The books were not proofread but were just stocked into the school library,” the report says.

The managers of the school library “did not enter the books into the school inventory. If they had done so, they would have come across such ‘bad titles’. They did not wake up to find out why the readers had picked interest in the book titled Girls in Love,” the report says.

According to the report, the administrators’ failure to enter the books into the inventory was probably done intentionally to enable the school ‘deny’ ownership of such ‘bad books’.

So, DES recommends to the ministry of education that the school administration be held accountable for the unprofessional and unethical behaviour.

“The school management committee should also extend disciplinary actions to the school administrators for management laxity,” reads the report.

Patrick Muinda, the ministry of education spokesman, said they will further consult with the ministries of ethics and ICT to come up with definitive guidelines for all government and private schools on the procurement of textbooks.

“These guidelines are soon going to be issued and will state clearly which materials are allowed in schools. People should also know it is the parents’ role to train their children on sex education, and not the teachers’,” Muinda said.

He added that sex education taught to learners in CRE and Biology subjects is sufficient enough for students.



GENESIS

On August 4, Ruth Ashley Agaba, a parent of a primary four pupil, complained to the Greenhill head teacher that her daughter was allowed to read ‘a bad book.’

The book was titled Girls in Love and written by UK-based author Jacqueline Wilson. The school administration apologised to Agaba and later made an official apology on August 10. In her apology, the school rector, JV Maraka, regretted the circumstances, which she did not explain, that led to the incident.

“We take responsibility for our actions and will make every reasonable effort to protect the intergrity of the school…,” Maraka wrote in the wake of social media frenzy. When contacted yesterday, Maraka did not pick our calls but sent a message: ‘In a funeral’.

The DES report urges the ministry to investigate Bunnet Uganda Limited to establish their worthiness to supply books to Ugandan schools and, “if they had a relationship with gay materials.” Also, among other recommendations, they want all book suppliers to schools vetted.



