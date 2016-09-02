Related Stories

Kasiwukira got me pregnant - sister-in-law spills beans Written by Derrick Kiyonga

After sitting quietly for five months through much of her murder trial in the High court, Sandra Nakungu, a sister to Sarah Nabikolo (widow of slain businessman Eria Ssebunya Bugembe, alias Kasiwukira), spilled the beans in court on Wednesday as her defence got underway.

Under cross-examination, Nakungu told court that her late brother-in-law impregnated her and she had to leave his house. Nabikolo, her sister Nakungu and police officer Jaden Ashraf are on trial for murdering Kasiwukira. The businessman was knocked fatally by a speeding car while jogging early morning on October 17, 2014 in Muyenga.

Nakungu also alleged that prison officers attempted to bribe her to pin the murder on her sister. DERRICK KIYONGA recorded the proceedings. Below are the excerpts.

Sandra Nakungu (L) and Sarah Nabikolo arrive at court

Kawuka: If it may please you my lord, for the state, I’m senior principal state attorney Alice Muhangi Kawuka appearing with principal state attorney Samali Wakhooli. The defence has Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi for accused number one [Jaden], Nsubuga Mubiru for accused number two [Nakungu] and MacDosman Kabega for accused number three [Nabikolo].

Mubiru: My lord, we are ready to proceed.

Judge: You can proceed. [Nakungu takes to the witness stand]

Mubiru: What is your religion?

Nakungu: I’m a Protestant [she swears by the holy Bible].

Mubiru: Where were you residing before being arrested?

Nakungu: Muyenga.

Mubiru: Do you know your co-accused?

Nakungu: I know them.

Mubiru: What’s your relationship with accused number three [Nabikolo]?

Nakungu: She is my sister.

Mubiru: What about Jaden?

Nakungu: He used to be my boyfriend.

Mubiru: Before your arrest, where were you working?

Nakungu: I was dealing in milk business in Industrial Area.

Mubiru: Various witnesses have said in court that you were involved in the murder of the deceased.

Judge to Mubiru: Why don’t you mention one witness after the other?

Mubiru: What do you have to say about the evidence of Gabriel Kwetegesa?

Nakungu: I sold him my vehicle [prosecution says it ended Kasiwukira’s life] on October 16, 2014.

Mubiru: Why did you sell the car?

Nakungu: It had problems with its brakes and gearbox. You could brake but it could continue moving.

Mubiru: What was its registration number?

Nakungu: It was a Pajero UAE 018A.

Mubiru: When did you last see it?

Nakungu: I saw it in this very court.

Mubiru: By the time you sold him the car, was it registered in your names?

Nakungu: The card wasn’t in my name because I hadn’t done the transfers.

Mubiru: Did you write anywhere that you had sold the car to Kwetegesa?

Nakungu: Yes, there was a document.

Mubiru: Did you retain a copy of the agreement?

Nakungu: Yes, I did.

Mubiru: Did Kwetegesa retain a copy of the agreement?

Nakungu: Yes, my lord.

Mubiru: After the deceased’s death, when did you last talk to Kwetegesa?

Nakungu: I met him at Kabalagala police station on November 11, 2016 (laughter in court).

Judge: But we have not yet reached November 2016…

Nakungu: I meant November 16, 2014.

Mubiru: Where were you at the time?

Nakungu: Kabalagala police station.

Mubiru: One witness called Awuyo testified that he met you with Jaden. That you gave them instructions to murder Kasiwukira.

Nakungu: I first saw Awuyo here in court. I had never seen him before.

Mubiru: Then there was another witness called Adwonya. Did you know that person?

Nakungu: My lord, I don’t know that person. I have never met him before.

Mubiru: He said that Nabikolo instructed you to get a killer to kill Kasiwukira.

Nakungu: Those were lies. Sarah [Nabikolo] has never instructed me to get killers.

Mubiru: What do you have to say about the testimony of Richard Byamukama?

Nakungu: I first saw Byamukama in court. I didn’t know him before.

Mubiru: Byamukama said that you and Jaden tried to hire him to kill Kasiwukira.

Nakungu: That never happened.

Mubiru: What was your personal relationship with the late Kasiwukira?

Nakungu: Our relationship was okay.

Mubiru: What do you have to say about the testimony of [John Bosco] Kimansule? [Kimansule testified that he saw Nakungu’s Pajero knocking Kasiwukira]

Nakungu: Kimansule had proposed to me but when I rejected him, he became bitter. When I first sold my first car, Kimansule proposed that I should invest the proceeds into hardware business but I rejected that, I preferred milk business. From that time, Kimansule swore to revenge. From that time our relationship turned cold until the time he came to court to testify against me.

Mubiru: What do you have to say about Kimansule’s testimony?

Nakungu: Those were pure lies.

Mubiru: Who bought the motorcycle Kimansule used to ride?

Nakungu: It’s me who bought it. At first I wanted to give it to Silver Habimaana [another state witness] but since he was a drunkard, I decided to give it to Kimansule. So, every weekend he could bring Shs 60,000. One time I wanted some capital; so, I decided to sell the motorcycle. Kimansule had a brother who wanted to buy it; so, I sold it to him.

Mubiru: There was somebody called Yasin who was mentioned several times. Did you ever meet him?

Nakungu: I know Yasin but he wasn’t my LC [Local Council] chairperson as people were saying.

Mubiru: When did you last talk to Yasin?

Nakungu: I last saw Yasin in 2013. I wanted him to get me my identity card.

Mubiru: Did Yasin, after October 17, 2014, call you in respect of the car [that knocked Kasiwukira]?

Nakungu: No, my lord.

Mubiru: One witness said that he saw you in your car together with Jaden on 17 or 16 October 2014.

Nakungu: Those were lies. Jaden has never stepped in my car.

Mubiru: Did you at one time sit at the back of a Toyota Harrier while Jaden was at the steering wheel while you were meeting Byamukama?

Nakungu: I have never sat in the car and I have never met that person [Byamukama].

Mubiru: By the time the car knocked the deceased, who was the owner?

Nakungu: Gabriel Kwetegesa was the owner because I had sold him the car on October 16, 2016.

Mubiru: You sold the car at [only] Shs 4 million. Why?

Nakungu: First, I had decided to change the engine from diesel to petrol. But the petrol one didn’t fit well. After that, the brakes never functioned well. That’s why I decided to sell it cheaply.

Mubiru: So, I would be right to say that it was in a poor mechanical condition?

Nakungu: Yes, my lord.

MacDosman Kabega (L) with Kasiwukira’s widow Sarah Nabikolo in court

Mubiru: Do you have anything more to add?

Nakungu: When I was taken to Luzira on December 8, 2014, I met the O/C known as Nabunya Stella the following morning. She told me I should confess that I committed the crime [murder]. I told her that I don’t know the offence.

My lord, she told me that I should pin Nabikolo that she killed the late. I told her that I could not say something that has never happened. After two days she called me again; this time she was together with two men and one woman who was dressed in Sharia [Muslim outfit]. The O/C said that I should implicate my sister so that I remain alive. They took me to the staff together with other prison warders.

Judge: What is staff?

Nakungu: Luzira staff clinic. I met other people who still told me to pin my sister but I refused. When I refused, the O/C said I wasn’t going to eat anything. The O/C even put spies to monitor me from my cells. She [officer in charge] even told my sister [Nabikolo] not to give me any food because if she did, she would punish her. I obeyed her instructions because in Luzira you have to obey instructions; if you don’t, you face it rough.

Judge: So you have been fasting [laughter in court]?

Nakungu: I wasn’t fasting but still I couldn’t eat food [laughter in court].

Judge: So, were you stealing food? [laughter]

Nakungu: I used to eat only bread and doughnuts.

Mubiru: Did you ever inform any authority about this?

Nakungu: I told my lawyer.

Mubiru: Who was your lawyer at the time?

Nakungu: He was Mr Kabega [MacDosman].

Mubiru: What were you promised if you pinned your sister?

Nakungu: They promised me a plot [of land] in Buziga and Shs 100 million. They even took me to where the plot was.

Judge: They got you out of prison?

Nakungu: Yes, my lord; they took me to Buziga and showed me the plot.

Judge: Did the O/C know about this?

Nakungu: My lord, we went together with the O/C.

Judge: What’s her name?

Nakungu: Her name is Nabunya Stella.

Mubiru: That’s all my lord.





CROSS-EXAMINATION

Kawuka to Nakungu: I’m sorry you starved but you don’t look like somebody who has been starving in prison [laughter].

Nakungu: My lord, I look well because I have been eating bread and doughnuts.

Kawuka: So, for all this time in prison, you have been feeding on bread and doughnuts?

Nakungu: I was in that situation for quite some time. It is only recently that I started eating bread and doughnuts again after court ruled that I had a case to answer.

Kawuka: Do you know Nabunya Stella?

Nakungu: Yes.

Kawuka: You knew her before going to Luzira?

Nakungu: No.

Kawuka: Was she an investigating officer in this case?

Nakungu: No, but I was surprised by the way she was conducting herself.

Judge: I think this is a serious allegation; so, we are going to have to call Nabunya Stella here in court. Counsel, proceed to another matter.

Kawuka to Nakungu: Confirm to court that you stayed in the deceased’s house.

Nakungu: Yes, I stayed there because I was washing bed sheets for his hotel business.

Kawuka: You were working at his house as a housemaid?

Nakungu: I was given the job of doing laundry.

Kawuka: For how long did you stay there?

Nakungu: I don’t remember exactly but I was there for a long time.

Kawuka: The deceased had an affair with you and you conceived…

Nakungu: That’s true.

Kawuka: Confirm to this court that after making you pregnant, the deceased forced you to abort.

Nakungu: He never forced me; it is me who decided to abort.

Kawuka: Do you know that abortion is a crime?

Nakungu: I know it is a crime but it is not the case before this court [a lot of noise and laughter in court].

Judge: Why are people shouting? Under court rules, you’re allowed to attend court. Courts are open to everybody. But when you come here, you must keep quiet; otherwise, we shall stop you from attending. [Court goes quiet].

Kawuka: When you were staying at your brother-in-law’s, you only washed bed sheets, nothing else?

Nakungu: Yes, I was only washing bed sheets.

Kawuka: You were earning [Shs] 40,000 per month?

Nakungu: No, I was earning [Shs] 30,000 per month.

Kawuka: And that was your only source of income?

Nakungu: I was also dealing in old cars.

Kawuka: Where did you get the capital from?

Nakungu: I planted maize in the village and got capital after selling it.

Kawuka: So, you were both a car dealer and bed sheets washer?

Nakungu: Yes.

Kawuka: Confirm to court that you were chased from your brother-in-law’s home after getting pregnant.

Nakungu: I was never chased. I realised that I had to leave because I was pregnant.

Kawuka: So, you left the house in annoyance because the deceased had impregnated you?

Kawuka: I wasn’t annoyed because even my sister knew about it and she did nothing to me.



