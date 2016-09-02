Related Stories

Parliament shuts down for USA trip Written by Sadab Kitatta Kaaya

Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah and Speaker Rebecca Kadaga

Kadaga, Oulanyah lead separate delegations



Work at parliament has stopped as both speakers Rebecca Kadaga and Jacob Oulanyah have gone abroad, and so have several MPs.

For at least two weeks, the most outstanding business; a bill seeking to raise the retirement age of judges and lift term limits for electoral commissioners will remain shelved. According to our sources at parliament, the two speakers will attend Friday’s Ugandan North American Association (UNAA) annual convention.

Before she flew to the US on Tuesday evening, the Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige sent MPs emails telling them that the plenary sittings of parliament had been indefinitely suspended. It is not clear why the entire leadership of parliament chose to fly out at the same time to attend the same convention, which opens today (Friday) at Boston Park Plaza hotel.

An official who preferred not to be named told The Observer that both Kadaga and Oulanyah have different interests in the convention. More so, each speaker led their own delegation. While Kadaga went with seven MPs, Oulanyah was accompanied by five MPs. In addition, Kibirige, the clerk, led another team of six technical staff mainly picked from the communications department and one from the legal department. The technical team is to man parliament’s stall at the convention.



Travel bonanza

Some sources at parliament have put the number of travelling MPs at 30, while sections of the media on Wednesday put the number at 78. Speaking from Boston, parliament’s director of communications Chris Obore disputed these numbers. He explained that officially, parliament had facilitated seven MPs.

“[The convention] has both government and parliament delegations plus other organisations and individuals. Attendance is by invitation of UNAA officials. The delegation from parliament has seven MPs led by the speaker, three commissioners and seven staff led by the clerk,” Obore said.

Curiously, this official delegation excludes the deputy speaker. According to our source, the official invitation to the convention was sent to the speaker, Kadaga. The Observer has established that besides the official parliament list, there are other MPs who were seconded and funded by their respective committees.

For instance, Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko facilitated about five MPs under his Equal Opportunities committee, while Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among and Kasilo MP Elijah Okupa were covered by the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE).

“Those two were sanctioned by me because they had requested the speaker and were cleared to travel, but there are other members [of the committee] who informed me but I don’t know the source of their funding,” COSASE chairman Abdul Katuntu said on Thursday.

Others who are said to have used their committee budgets include Robert Kafeero Ssekitooleko who chairs the committee on Science and Technology, Mityana municipality MP Zaake Butebi who was facilitated by the Defence and Internal Affairs committee.

“In our [committee] budgets, there is a vote for foreign travels, and it is that vote that is being used to facilitate the members,” Katuntu explained.

By last evening, more MPs were flying out in what some described as a trip bonanza.

“The problem is with the organizers; they sent an official invitation to the speaker and again sent other invitations to individual MPs,” an MP said.

Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa led another delegation that has junior ministers, Henry Okello Oryem (Foreign Affairs) and Grace Kwiyicwiny (Northern Uganda).



DESTINATIONS

Most of the MPs are said to be headed for Boston, but by press time only five had arrived. These are Michael Tusiime (Mbarara municipality), Peter Ogwang (Usuk), Arinaitwe Rwakajara (Workers), Pamela Kamugo (Budaka Woman) and the state minister for Luweero Triangle Denis Galabuzi. A number of MPs who spoke to The Observer doubted whether their colleagues are convention bound.

“Many use UNAA to get a visa to the US but go either on a tour or for some other business,” an MP said.

There is also a group that is attending another convention of the breakaway group, UNAA Causes in California. Since UNAA Causes is largely seen as an opposition grouping, it is here that the Leader of Opposition in Parliament Winfred Kiiza and Opposition Chief Whip Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda went alongside other opposition MPs.

Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi is also in Denmark with another group of MPs attending the Nordic Business forum. From the US, Kadaga will head to the UK where she will be joined by MPs Cecilia Ogwal (Dokolo Woman), Jimmy Akena (Lira municipality), Joseph Gonzaga Ssewungu (Kalungu West), Alex Byarugaba (Isingiro South) and Kiiza for the Uganda-UK business convention.

On the other hand, Oulanyah will proceed to Belfast, Northern Ireland, with another group of MPs to attend a European Union-sponsored convention. Obore, however, denied that plenary sittings were suspended because of the travels.

“The plenary was suspended at the request of the prime minister and there is communication to that effect; so, it’s not true that it was because of a lack of speakers to chair the House. Most of the House business is government business; what would a speaker chair if the government business is not there?” Obore said.

Late on Wednesday, Paul Wabwire, the deputy clerk to parliament, sent out another notice. He said there will be no sessions in parliament until September 9 because Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda had requested Kadaga to suspend sittings to allow cabinet time to accomplish certain activities.

Wabwire’s statement further indicated that the ministers were scheduled to attend an induction course on September 1-2 and thereafter attend a retreat of all ministers, permanent secretaries, and heads of government agencies on government annual performance report for FY 2015/16 and the annual budget conference for the next financial year.

This communication, however, seemed unconvincing to MPs and some are already calling for the reconsideration of a proposal for the institution of the panel of speakers.

During the amendment of the rules of procedure of the 9th Parliament, some MPs had suggested that the speakers should have two deputy speakers, one from the opposition and another from independent MPs to assist the speaker and her deputy. Lwemiyaga MP Theodore Ssekikubo said he would table the proposal again once parliament reconvenes but Obore said it may not achieve much.

“The debate on a second deputy speaker is valid on its own merit and should not be attached to UNAA. Even if there are 10 speakers, what will they do if the government has asked for some time to prepare for what to table in the House?” Obore wondered.



Juicy perks

The MPs are eager to go for trips because they come with juicy perks. They flew business class with each air ticket quoted at between $5,700 (Shs 19m) - $6,000 (Shs 20m). This is in addition to a per diem of $720 (Shs 2.4m) per day for the Speaker and her deputy, while the MPs are entitled to $520 (Shs 1.7m) per day.

Obore insisted that only seven MPs are entitled to the allowances since the “rest are on their own.”

There are suggestions that majority of the MPs were facilitated by different government departments and given different assignments as government tries to outdo the opposition on the international front.

Museveni’s lead challenger, Kizza Besigye, was in the UK last week where he addressed gatherings of Ugandans before proceeding to the US where he appeared on Voice of America’s Straight Talk Africa programme.



