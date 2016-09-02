Related Stories

UBC committee seeks public submissions Written by Richard M. Kavuma

The committee recently tasked to review the operations of Uganda Broadcasting Corporation has invited the public to suggest ways to improve the public broadcaster.

State-owned UBC radio and TV have the widest reach in the country but they remain a minor player in the media market, dogged by managerial and other challenges. Various reports and court judgments have faulted UBC for operating more like a government mouthpiece, routinely giving little or no coverage to opposition leaders and their activities.

On August 1, information and communication minister Frank Tumwebaze appointed a committee to review UBC’s operations and propose reforms. Chaired by Dr Peter Mwesige, executive director of the African Centre for Media Excellence, the committee was to submit a report in one month, but it has now emerged it will need at least two months.

Other members are advocate Andrew Kibaya, former journalist Odrek Rwabwogo, human resource specialist Peace Piwang, former journalist Peter Okello Jabweli, Engineer Kato Bitarabeho and Makerere University don Adolf Mbaine.

In a notice posted on its “UBC Review” Facebook page on August 29, the committee invited any concerned member of the public to write proposals “on the state and future of the country’s national broadcaster”.

The aspects under review are UBC’s legal and policy framework; human resources and governance, programming and content, engineering and technical (including transmission and digital migration), and business and finance.

Submissions can be sent to the Secretary, UBC Review Committee, Uganda Communications Commission Head Office, Plot 42-44, Spring Road, Bugolobi; PO Box 7376, Kampala. They can also be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Asked about the progress of his committee yesterday morning, chairman Mwesige said they had done a lot since their first meeting at Bugolobi on August 5. The meetings have been closed to the media, reportedly to keep away the disruptive glare of cameras.

“The minister gave us technical backstopping in the form of the director of legal affairs at KCCA [Mike Okua] and KCCA’s manager of financial accounting [Donny Kitabire],” Mwesige said.

Before yesterday, the committee had reportedly interviewed and got written submissions from at least 24 people, including current and former UBC managers, middle-level UBC staff, and board members. And, Mwesige said, there was more work to do.

“We agreed with the minister from the word go that the one month was not enough; so, we have been working with a target of two months,” Mwesige said by phone.

Mwesige also underscored the importance of UBC in Uganda’s public sphere.

“By and large, the members understand what the mandate of a public broadcaster should be,” he said. “Our concern is whether those people in government and the staff of UBC understand the mandate of a public broadcaster. That is also something we are inquiring into.”

There were unconfirmed reports that the committee was facing logistical problems, but Mwesige brushed these aside.

“There are the usual bureaucratic challenges like approvals taking long but this committee is made up of serious Ugandans and we are not about to let small hiccups get in the way of the work,” he said.



