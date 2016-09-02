Related Stories

Court issues production warrant for murder suspect Baguma Written by Derrick Kiyonga

Instead of Aaron Baguma, other policemen showed up

Aaron Baguma, the jailed former divisional police commander of Kampala Central police station (CPS), skipped court yesterday prompting the Buganda Road court chief magistrate to issue a warrant for his production.

Baguma and several others are accused in the murder of businesswoman Donah Betty Katushabe, and on Tuesday he was remanded to Kigo prison after being charged with murder, aggravated robbery and kidnap.

His voluntary court appearance ended a standoff between police and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Before his arraignment on Tuesday, he had skipped two court summons, prompting the magistrate to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Yesterday, Jamson Karemani, the court’s chief magistrate, issued a warrant for Baguma’s production after Kigo prison authorities informed court that he couldn’t make it because he is sick.

Baguma’s co-accused; Shaban Odutu, Yoweri Kitayimbwa and Damaseni Ssentongo were in the courtroom, which was packed, with many police officers among those present.

Asked by Karemani to explain Baguma’s absence, Jackson Musinguzi, a prison warder said: “…We have not been able to produce him [Baguma] in court because he is sick.” The prison warder added that Baguma will be produced “next time.”

Appearing not convinced by the explanation, Karemani told the prisons staff to produce Baguma on Tuesday next week or he would be forced to demand documents to prove that he is sick.

The case was subsequently stayed until Tuesday when prosecution is expected to commit Baguma and his co-accused to the High court. According to the DPP, Baguma went to a car bond in Nakasero, a stone’s throw away from CPS, where he found Katushabe being beaten.

Despite her pleas for him to rescue her, Baguma allegedly asked her to pay up the balance of Shs 9m that she owed the owner, Muhammad Ssebuwufu, who is also an accused in the case. She later passed away.

Meanwhile, the DPP’s office has rebuffed pleas from the late’s family to clear Baguma of murder charges, saying they should not only consider the victim’s interests but also those of the entire society.



