Related Stories

Amongi on lands cleanup mission Written by Edris Kiggundu

Minister Betty Amongi

In an interview with Edris Kiggundu, Lands, Housing and Urban Development minister Betty Amongi discusses how she intends to turn around the messy and corruption-tainted lands sector.



It is two months since you were appointed to cabinet; how is the going?

The going is challenging but like any other office, you have to understand the issues in the ministry. I have been able to acquaint myself with most of the issues and I think the challenges I see are not insurmountable.



The lands ministry is one of the most delicate. It superintends over an asset (land) that means everything to many people. Yet there have been reports of inefficiencies and scandals in the ministry. What are you doing to solve these issues?

Like you have stated, land is the most vital asset that any Ugandan has. It is the only wealth that people own, be they in rural areas or urban areas. Our aim is to ensure that we secure security of titles and security of tenure that each one holds.

We are also doing our best to secure rights on proprietorship of land. It has not been easy and we still have some challenges. But, like I said, we are working to solve all these problems.



A few years ago, the ministry embarked on the computerization of the land registry. People hoped that this would eliminate many problems such as the issuing of forged land titles which is rampant. This seems not to have happened.

The computerization started but the beginning of it was slow. Now we have stabilized, there are many reforms that have been anchored within the computerization of the land registry. We started with other districts on a pilot basis, Mukono and Wakiso. Kampala was not one of them because of the delicacy of land in the city. So, we had to start from areas where we would not disrupt transactions on land.

In Mukono, the computerization is almost finalized; in Wakiso it is over 90% complete. If you go there, you will see the reforms that have happened at the Wakiso zonal office. We want to construct a new zonal office in Wakiso because it handles so many large transactions. You have a situation where one real estate dealer like Jomayi or Akright brings a single file seeking land titles for 500 plots of land. This file requires more than a week to be worked on.



But we still have officials in the lands ministry who have been implicated or who are fueling the dubious land transactions. You have complained about this in the media before. What are you doing about it?

There are very many issues around fraudulent transactions on land titles. There are incidents we are investigating; so, we are coming up with a strategy on how to stop the issue of fraud and multiple titles.

We want to move fast and complete the computerization of the registry. We have put in place a committee in the ministry to deal with a backlog of complaints. We want this committee to resolve all these complaints.



There are specific senior officials in your ministry whose names keep coming up in the fraudulent land transactions. They are still in office.

You cannot run away from the fact that land registration and land transactions have corrupt tendencies. I have come across tendencies where someone who is a civil servant will go and use his or her position to delineate a boundary of someone in a cadastral map in Entebbe.

For instance, you find that on your title, your land reads 10 square kilometres but in Entebbe (on a cadastral map), someone has colluded with someone and they have sub-divided this title. Even government institutions are complaining that their titles have been subdivided or given to other entities.



When the Land Act was enacted in 1998, it was hoped that it would go a long way in solving land issues, especially the conflict between landlords and bibanja owners, but this has not happened. Why?

The law has no problem. The problem is with the people. The law is clear on the rights of bibanja owners and the rights of landlords. But the problem is most landlords, especially in central Uganda, feel that land has appreciated.

So many landlords who have bibanja holders but have titles are tempted to circumvent the law and sell the land with the bibanja holders to someone who has power. So, when these people with power get land titles, they go and get court orders and evict people. This is illegal eviction because the law says you cannot evict bibanja holders from land before you compensate them or before you offer them the first priority of purchase. So, the law has no problem.





When will government activate the land fund? Some people believe this could be part of the solution to the woes faced by bibanja holders.

Yes, this can be a solution…but we have bibanja holders on Kabaka’s land, we have bibanja holders on public land and on private mailo. What we are doing now is that we have constituted a committee and it is supposed to ascertain the landlords and bibanja holders on each of the landlords’ title in parts of the country.

We are going to sit down and look at the possibility of purchasing the interests of landlords and we title the land for bibanja holders. There are also bibanja holders that have money. You give them the option of buying their interests on the land. The ultimate goal should be that each person living on a kibanja should own a title.



There is a public outcry over the land amendment bill, particularly the provision that will give government power to compulsorily acquire land for public works and compensate people later.

Many people have misunderstood the land amendment bill, especially you people in the media. The proposal we are bringing is to amend article 26 of the constitution.

Article 26 stipulates that government can compulsorily acquire land for purposes of: public health, public defence and public goods and so on; this is already there. The same constitution says while government can compulsorily acquire this land, it must compensate prior to acquisition. This we agree with. The amendment we are bringing is on the value of the compensation, not the timing.



Then why is there this hullabaloo if it is straightforward?

Because some people do not want to listen or have already made conclusions. What we are saying is that in many circumstances, sometimes the chief government valuer will value your land for purposes of compensation. Then 90% of the people will agree with the value given by the chief government valuer. But 10% may disagree.

They may say my value should be higher. Under the current law, even if 1% of the people object, no work can go ahead. So, the proposal is to state that where an agreeable compensation value has been reached by the chief government valuer together with the community, and there are people contesting the value, government shall compensate everybody with the agreed value (including those contesting the value).

Then government shall deposit in court the money of those who have disagreed with the value. Then government will proceed with work. Meanwhile, those contesting the value of compensation will continue engaging with government and if they disagree, the matter will be settled by court.



Buganda kingdom has contested this proposal and the Katikkiro has warned that the amendment could be a recipe for more land-related wrangles especially in Buganda.

The Katikkiro has not been provided with the official version of the text of the amendment bill. The official text of the amendment itself has not been released. We have not officially released it to the public. So, at the moment people are debating their perception of what they think is on the table.

When I read the comment from Katikkiro, he was reacting to the same press-based information that government will first get people off the land and compensate them later.



