Related Stories

‘Sick’ Baguma fails to show up in court Written by URN

Details Created: 01 September 2016 Print

Print Email

Jailed former commandant of Kampala Central Police Station (CPS), Aaron Baguma, failed to appear before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's court this morning.



Baguma, a murder suspect, who had previously defied court summons, this week surprisingly presented himself to court on Tuesday afternoon to be formally charged with murder, aggravated robbery and kidnap with intent to murder of businesswoman Betty Donah Katusabe last year.



He was remanded to Kigo prison by Grade One Magistrate Joan Acio. Baguma was expected to reappear in court today but Jackson Musinguzi, the principal officer at Kigo prison told Buganda Road court Chief Magistrate, Jamson Karemani said that they couldn't produce Baguma in court because he wasn't feeling well.



"Your worship, A8 (Mr Baguma) is sick and is unable to attend court." Musinguzi told court.



As a result of the failure of Baguma to appear in court, Buganda Road court resident state attorney, Jonathan Muwaganya asked the magistrate to issue a production warrant for him to appear next week for committal to High court for trial.



"Your honor, we pray for a production warrant for A8. We pray that this matter is adjourned to either September 5 or 6 so that this matter can be committed..." Muwaganya told court. In his ruling, Karemani ordered Kigo prison officials to produce Baguma before his court on Tuesday next week.



He warned Musinguzi, the principal officer at Kigo Prisons that he will be compelled to ask for Baguma's medical records to prove his illness should they fail to produce him in court as directed next week.



Baguma is jointly charged with Muhammed Ssebuwufu, the proprietor of Pine Car depot, where Katusabe met her death. Others include Godfrey Kayiza, Philip Mirambe, Stephen Lwanga, Paul Tasingika, Yoweri Kitayimba, Shaban Otuddu and Damaseni Ssentongo.



Baguma faces two other charges of robbery and kidnap with intent to murder. He is also accused of robbing the deceased's mobile phone worth Shs 300,000.



The DPP accuses Baguma of being criminally liable for the death of Katusabe. Baguma was reportedly present at scene of crime, and simply looked away when Katusabe pleaded with him for rescue as she was being tortured to death over a debt balance of Shs 9m she owed Ssebuwufu for the purchase of a vehicle.