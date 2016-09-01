Related Stories

'Tycoon’ Kirumira named in Kasiwukira murder Written by URN

Godfrey Kirumira

City businessman Godfrey Kirumira has been named in the on going trial for the murder of his colleague Eriya Bugembe Sebunnya who was commonly known as Kasiwukira.



Kirumira's name suddenly popped up when one of the suspects Ashraf Jaden, informed court that his fellow police officers had asked him to link Kasiwukira's widow Sarah Nabikolo, to the murder of her husband and that businessman Kirumira would in turn; give him Shs 200m, a house and a good rank in the police force.



"Upon my arrest, I was taken to CID headquarters in Kibuli. The police officers; James Magada and Julius Ogwang persuaded me to link Ms. Sarah Nabikolo and Ms. Sandra Nakkungu, who is my girlfriend, to the murder, " the suspect told court.



He added that "I was doing this in exchange for Shs 200m, a house and to be given a good rank on job, as promised.”



Nabikolo, the widow to the deceased and Nakkungu, her sister are facing trial as key suspects in Kasiwukira's death. It is alleged that the suspects and others still at large, on October 17, 2014 conspired to kill Kasiwukira who was knocked dead by a speeding car while jogging near his home in Muyenga, a suburb of Kampala.



Eye witnesses said that the killer car had parked alongside the road and that the driver upon seeing Kasiwukira jog, ignited the car, drove towards his direction at a slow speed and accelerated upon approaching him and ran over him. The number plate of the car was not identified.



A post-mortem report established that the cause of Kasiwukira's death was due to multiple crash injuries. Jaden informed court presided over by Justice Wilson Masalu Musene that he spent three weeks in police custody upon his arrest and that the aforementioned police officers would appear at night to force him record statements to implicate his co-accused.



He further revealed that in order to succeed in implicating his co-accused, he was instructed to secretly record a video implicating Nabikolo in the murder of the city businessman and that this was against his free will.



In a related development, Nakkungu, the deceased's sister-in-law, in her defense, told court of how the officer in charge of Luzira prison-women's wing, Stella Nabunya tortured her so that she implicates her sister (Kasiwukira's widow) to implicate her in the murder of her husband.



Nakkungu explained to court that the officer had promised her Shs 100m plus dropping the murder charges against her and also buying her a piece of land in Buziga only if she implicated Kasiwukira's widow of being behind the murder.



To that effect, the trial judge promised to summon officer Nabunya at an appropriate time to explain Nakkungu's ‘wild’ allegations. Court adjourned the further defense hearing to September 5.