Related Stories

Speakers Kadaga, Oulanyah flee age bill debate Written by Sadab Kitatta Kaaya

Details Created: 31 August 2016 Print

Print Email

Jacob Oulanyah and Rebecca Kadaga

The parliamentary sitting that was due to discuss the bill that seeks to raise the retirement age of judges and remove term limits for electoral commissioners was suspended indefinitely at the last minute yesterday under unclear circumstances.

About 30 minutes to the highly anticipated afternoon session, the Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige sent out short messages to MPs informing them about the suspension. The messages simply said: “Please be informed that there will not be plenary sitting today.”

No reason was given for the last minute change of heart. Yesterday’s session was expected to debate and later grant or deny Nakifuma MP Robert Kafeero Ssekitooleko permission to table his private member’s constitutional amendment bill, that among other things seeks to raise the judges’ retirement age and also lift the term limits for commissioners of the Independent Electoral Commission (EC).

But to the opposition, this bill is seen as a ploy by the ruling NRM to remove the clause that caps the presidential age limit at 75. Ssekitooleko tabled his motion on August 25, and Speaker Jacob Oulanyah deferred debate on the motion to yesterday (Tuesday) at 2pm.

The Observer has since learnt that after adjourning the house last week, Oulanyah travelled to Omoro, his home district, to beef up the NRM camp ahead of last Monday’s election for LC-V chairman and Woman MP.

According to sources close to Oulanyah, after the elections, he chose to stay upcountry despite repeated calls from his boss, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, to return and chair yesterday’s session.

Oulanyah, who has previously accused Kadaga of dodging sensitive business, is understood to have told the speaker that he was scheduled to attend the burial of a father of one of his campaign agents in Omoro yesterday.

On many occasions during the ninth parliament, controversial political debates were handled by Oulanyah, resulting in him being branded NRM’s hatchet man in parliament.

Appearing on a TV talk-show discussing the bill last week, former minister and MP Miria Matembe said it was noteworthy that Kadaga is often absent when heated political matters are up for debate in parliament. A source close to Kadaga told us that the speaker who had just returned from Mauritius could not chair the House without a brief from Oulanyah.

“There was a different speaker [Oulanyah] last week and since [Kadaga] came back [from Mauritius] at midnight, she didn’t know she was supposed to chair the house today,” the source said.

“Under normal circumstances, the person who chaired the house last week is supposed to give her a brief,” the source added.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga (L) and Jacob Oulanyah (R) shaking hands at State House as President Museveni looks on

When Oulanyah presided over the debate last week, as Ssekitooleko introduced his motion, he took a lot of heat from opposition MPs and some NRM moderates who sought to halt the progress of the bill at that point. However, Oulanyah ruled that it was Ssekitooleko’s right to move the motion, a decision that didn’t go down well with the bill’s critics.

There are suggestions that by choosing to stay away, Oulanyah wanted Kadaga to also take some heat from MPs opposed to the motion. Kadaga is generally perceived by opposition MPs to be more even-handed than her deputy, a reputation likely to be tested if she chaired such a debate.

So determined is the opposition to stop this bill in its tracks that some MPs led by Odonga Otto (Aruu) and Joseph Gonzaga Ssewungu (Kalungu West) had planned to disrupt yesterday’s session had it taken place.

“I have bought whistles that we were going to distribute to all opposition MPs and wait for the moment Ssekitooleko comes to the floor to start blowing them endlessly,” Ssewungu told The Observer.

Some MPs thought that this could have been the reason for calling off the plenary, but Ranny Ismail, the assistant director of communications in charge of media relations, dismissed that narrative.

“It is a normal practice for the Clerk [of Parliament] to issue a notice calling off a sitting of parliament if there is a technical matter,” Ranny said.

She however, did not say what the technical matter was. On top of having a fractious working relationship in their first term as speaker and deputy speaker respectively during the ninth parliament, Kadaga and Oulanyah later engaged in an acrimonious election for speaker until the ruling party intervened and ordered that the status quo be maintained.

Now, handling of the most controversial matter yet in the life of the tenth parliament looks set to ignite an old feud.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





