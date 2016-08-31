Related Stories

MPs complain about ‘gifts’ over age-limit bill Written by Edris Kiggundu

Details Created: 31 August 2016 Print

Print Email

The opposition has accused promoters of the age-limit bill of trying to lure some NRM and opposition MPs with cash to support the controversial draft legislation.

The allegations were made in a shadow cabinet meeting at parliament yesterday. The proposed constitutional amendment bill in question seeks to raise judges’ retirement age and remove term limits on electoral commissioners.

The Observer understands that some MPs claimed that the promoters of the bill were now organizing meetings under the guise of different parliamentary fora and using them to sweet-talk MPs and give them money and other gifts.

One such meeting took place at Crested Crane Hotel in Jinja on August 23. Organized under the guise of the Uganda parliamentarians forum on food security, population and development, the meeting was attended by 27 MPs including Kafeero Ssekitooleko, the author of the bill.

Of the 27, three members belong to the opposition. One of them, Anthony Akol, the Kilak North MP who belongs to FDC, said what he witnessed in Jinja was shocking. Later during a hastily organized tour of a sugar factory in Mayuge district, each of the MPs was given a 50kg bag of sugar and an envelope with Shs 1 million.

Sources told us that opposition MPs had planned to present a bag of sugar as an exhibit during yesterday’s plenary, which was cancelled under unclear circumstances. Akol agreed to go on record and below is his personal account of what happened on August 23 in Jinja.

I was called at about 8.30 am on August 23 by someone and I was told that there was a meeting I had to attend in Jinja at Crested Crane Hotel on the same day starting at 10.00 am. I was told it was an important meeting which I should not miss. I was told that it was organized by the Food Security forum in parliament.

I panicked and set off. While in Mabira forest, I called one of the MPs in Jinja who told me that the meeting was yet to start. The MP told me not to rush but to take my time. At about 11.00 am, I reached Crested Crane hotel where I found other MPs. We were 27 MPs although in opposition we were three. I started sensing that something was not proper.

Later [Cissy] Namujju (Lwengo) came and addressed us and told us that she had been delegated by Ssekitooleko who was still on his way. Other NRM MPs who were there included Panadol (Peter Mugema), there was Paul Amoru (Dokolo). After, she said that breakfast and lunch had been organized for us in an Indian restaurant in Jinja town. We set off to the restaurant.

When we reached there, some MPs started complaining that there were cameras all over the place. At first I did not understand why this was an issue but later a friend of mine, a woman MP told me the main reason why we were there [to be given something]. It was decided that we go back to Crested Crane hotel.

When we reached there, we found Ssekitooleko. He told us that he wanted us to support his bill. Later he held a closed door meeting with Amoru and Mugema. At this point I called the leader of opposition in parliament but she was not picking her phone.

I called Hon Reagan Okumu, the MP for Aswa, and told him what was happening. When they came back from the meeting some members said they wanted to go back to Kampala since there was plenary. Ssekitooleko said that before we go back, we should tour a sugar factory in Mayuge.

We went to the sugar factory and we were taken around by an Indian manager. We were given booklets about the factory. At the factory we had another brief meeting in which Ssekitooleko emphasized the importance of the bill.

After the meeting, he motioned to the Indian manager who gave each of us a 50kg bag of Sugar and a Khaki envelope containing Shs 1 million. We then drove back to Kampala.

When we reached Kampala, some NRM MPs realized that they had made a mistake to invite opposition MPs like us. They feared that we would reveal what had happened. I have decided to go on record because it is important for the country to know what is taking place.









