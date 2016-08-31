Related Stories

MP Ssekitooleko speaks out on his suspicious bill Written by Sadab Kitatta Kaaya

Details Created: 31 August 2016 Print

Print Email

Robert Kafero Ssekitooleko

Nakifuma MP ROBERT KAFEERO SSEKITOOLEKO is the face of the proposed Constitutional amendment bill that seeks to extend the retirement age of judges and remove term limits for electoral commissioners.

He has been heavily criticized by the opposition, which thinks the bill’s real intention is to remove the presidential age limit so that President Museveni can stand in 2021. But in a Monday interview at Parliament, Ssekitooleko told SADAB KITATTA KAAYA that he was a very happy man.



You are in the news for bringing this controversial bill; what really motivated you?

I have been monitoring the events as they unfold in Uganda. For example, recently, we had a Supreme Court judgment on the [February] presidential election. There was a public outcry [including] the presidential candidates themselves saying [that they needed more time to gather evidence]. That is one of the [amendments] I am bringing under Article 104.

Do you know that you as an individual cannot petition court even if you [have evidence] that the person who has been declared president rigged [the election]?

Not even a political party can challenge the presidential election results. It is only a presidential candidate [who can petition]. My individual opinion is that, let us give a chance to any registered voter to challenge the presidential election, and give petitioners ample time to collect evidence [from] across the country and file it in court in order to justify their [claims].

Actually the Supreme Court also mentioned something like that in its ruling [in Amama Mbabazi Vs Yoweri Kaguta Museveni petition]. Is that bad for Uganda?



But what is the real justification for this bill?

Of course there are so many factors about the issues I raised… People languish in prisons because we don’t have enough judges, and you say, because [a judge] has reached 65 years, he/she should retire? I think that is not reasonable.

I have seen retired judges being recalled on what is called “contract basis” but they come back very expensive for the taxpayer. Let’s formalize it; we give them more time as we prepare others who can fit in their [shoes].



Why are you bringing it now?

There is always a beginning of something, there is no specific reason about this timing – I am very sure that Parliament has just resumed. The 10th Parliament began hardly a month ago; so, when [did] you expect me to bring it?

Uganda has had a bad experience in the past. Constitutional amendments have always been brought late, towards election time [and] end up being misconstrued. People do not understand [the spirit of such amendments].

This time round, I wanted to bring it early enough; let it be digested; we have all the time to consult here and there and then come up with a decisive decision on this matter. It is necessary for us to retain people who are not easy to train. Government spends a lot of money on these people, training them [within and outside the country]; so we need to ultimately utilize them; this is all I am saying.



You are proposing a limitless term for electoral commissioners despite their condemnation by the courts, election observers and the general public for failing to properly do their work in the previous elections. Are you suggesting that the EC did a wonderful job?

You and I did not expect the Electoral Commission to deliver excellent elections; we expected a free and fair election. In my opinion, they performed and delivered a free and fair election.

However, my [proposal] is not targeting individuals. Let Ugandans not be misled. My [proposals] are targeting institutions – the institution of IEC. Whoever goes there, whether it is you Sadab, if you master your part as a commissioner… Why [should] we limit you?

My friend, Ghana is one of the best democracies in Africa, but their EC serves for life. If we say they [Ghana] are the best in Africa, what are we learning from them?

Maybe that is the one thing we should learn from them because [by having them manage the elections] again and again, there are some common mistakes they can never [repeat]. But a new person will begin [with mistakes], and who is going to suffer? Ugandans! This is what I am trying to save the country from.

People are just excited whenever I talk about age; they associate it with the age of the president. My motion has no message about the age of the president apart from allowing [any voter] to petition court against an election of a president.



Indeed many people think you are hiding behind judges to amend Article 102(b), which touches the presidential age limit.



If Ugandans held my motion in suspicion, I would give them the benefit of the doubt. But MPs are the last people I would expect to hold such suspicions. Why? Because within our Rules of Procedure; Rule 81 bars us from debating in anticipation. So when an MP begins from that note when the rules forbid such debate, I would be very surprised.



But once the bill is formally tabled, any other amendment proposal can be entertained, and already the Kyankwanzi district NRM conference has a formal instruction to its MPs. Why wouldn’t people be suspicious of your motive?

I wouldn’t rule out that, but it is the prerogative of the Speaker to allow such a motion to be part of my [bill]. But as an individual, I will put it categorically clear that what I have presented is what I would prefer moving with, up to the end. The speaker has so many powers that when she/he says let’s take this direction, I may not be able to object.



How do you feel now that you are being widely criticized, even held in contempt because of your bill?

It surprises me that someone can hold me in contempt for doing my job as an MP. They should praise me. How many people bring [private member’s] bills that capture the attention of the whole [country]?

That shows that I am doing a brilliant job. If I speak something, and it captures the attention of the whole country, not only Parliament, but the entire nation, that means I am a brilliant boy. Why would that attract contempt?



There are suspicions that government has a hand and probably that explains why the Government Chief Whip is vigorously mobilizing support for the bill.

As far as I know, NRM is a party which works in the interest of the people. If a private member who happens to be an NRM member comes up with a suggestion or an opinion in the interest of the people, for the development of Uganda, why wouldn’t the chief whip jump on board? It is very difficult to get space on the order paper of Parliament and it is also equally difficult to get space on the NRM caucus’ order paper.

That is the reason why I chose to front [the bill] as a private member’s [but] I am so blessed now that the government chief whip wants to take it over. If I sat with her and tried to ask her for time to talk to the caucus about the bill, she may not [have] understood, but now that it has gotten there, I am so happy.



The government has picked interest in your bill and may take it over. Will you allow that?

I will be blessed. I will really be blessed for as long as they are going to pursue exactly my motives.



You have a history of privately pursuing bills in which the government has an interest – like the one, which sought to extend the previous term [of parliament] by two years?

I have never handled such a project like you are trying to impute, I have always carried individual views. What we talked about [in 2014] was a work in progress, it had also emanated from individuals not from the government.

Two, being suspicious of me because I have ever had such views, I think it is not called for at this stage because what I am processing now has valid reasons. Uganda needs professionals, we don’t need to discard them when they are not yet tired in the name of retirement.



Assuming in the course of the debate, a proposal comes up to also lift the presidential age limit, would you support it?

It will be the prerogative of the Speaker to accept such a proposal. However, supporting it or not, as an individual, we should wait to get to the bridge and cross it.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



