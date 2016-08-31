Related Stories

NRM wins all seats in Kagadi, Kakumiro Written by URN

NRM secretary general Kasule Lumumba

The ruling NRM has won all seats in the newly created western districts of Kagadi and Kakumiro in Monday’s election.

NRM also won the Woman MP seat in Kibaale, according to results released by the Electoral Commission. In Kakumiro, Joseph Ssentaayi Ssenkusu, the NRM candidate, defeated his sole challenger Gerald Ssemanda Apuuli, an independent candidate, to become the first chairman of the district.

Apuuli contested as an independent candidate after disputing results from the NRM party primaries that gave victory to Ssentaayi, last month. There was no opposition candidate in the race. Ssentaayi was declared winner by Kakumiro District Returning Officer Erikwaine Ngobi, with 20,748 votes against Apuuli’s 13,392 votes.

Kakumiro was among five districts, which held elections for LCV chairmen and women. Others are Kagadi, Kibaale, Omoro and Rubanda. Four of these are new districts that became operational on July 1. Kibaale district voted for a Woman MP to replace Robinah Nabbanja who crossed to Kakumiro.

Noeline Kisembo Basemera, another member of the ruling NRM, replaced Nabbanja in Monday’s election. Basemera polled 9, 637 votes to beat Lillian Kabalega of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change- FDC party who got 2,801 votes.

The NRM also won all positions in the newly created district of Kagadi. Janipher Mbabazi was elected Woman MP and Stephen Byaruhanga Mfashingabo district chairman.

Mbabazi won the election with 42,596 votes, beating Margaret Nazziwa Rujumba of FDC, who got 11,009. Electoral Commission chairman Dr Badru Kiggundu said the electoral shortcomings could not be avoided.

But election observers under the Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) faulted the electoral process in the five districts, saying it was marred by irregularities.

CCEDU Coordinator Crispy Kaheru said the election fell short of international standards. He cited the failure of the Biometric Voter Verification Systems, violence and reports of voter bribery in parts of Kibaale and Kakumiro districts, as major gaps in the electoral process.