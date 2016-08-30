Related Stories

Former DPC Baguma charged, remanded to Kigo prison Written by URN

Details Created: 30 August 2016 Print

Print Email

Aaron Baguma

Former commandant of Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) Aaron Baguma has been formally charged with murder and remanded to Kigo prison.



Baguma, who also faces charges of aggravated robbery and kidnap with intent to murder, appeared before Grade One Magistrate Joan Acio, at Buganda Road court in the company of his lawyer Abraham Mpumwiire.



He presented himself to court shortly after 2pm dressed in civilian clothing. His trial follows criminal summons issued against him by Buganda road court Chief Magistrate Jamson Karemani on August 12 arising out of an amended charge-sheet that included him on the list of suspects involved in the death of Kampala businesswoman Donah Katusabe last year.



Baguma is charged alongside Kampala businessman Mohammad Ssebuwufu, and six others, for the alleged murder of Katusabe who was tortured to death at Pine car bond in Kampala for failing to pay a balance of Shs 9 million for a car she had earlier bought.



It's alleged that having gone to the scene of crime, Baguma found Katusabe being beaten and just asked her to pay off the debt instead of saving her from the irate mob led by Ssebuwufu, the proprietor of Pine.



It's from that act of misconduct that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) stated that Baguma is criminally liable for neglecting his duty as a police officer.



Since the murder charge that Baguma is facing is a capital offense only tried by the High court, Baguma was not allowed to plead to the charges that were read to him.



He, and the other remaining three suspects who have not yet been committed to the High court to face trial will be produced before court on Thursday this week for mention of their case.



The other suspects in this case include; Godfrey Kayiza, Philip Mirambe, Stephen Lwanga, Paul Tasingika, Yoweri Kitayimba, Shaban Otuddu and Damaseni Ssentongo.



