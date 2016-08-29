Related Stories

NRM leaders in Acholi want presidential age limit lifted Written by URN

Details Created: 29 August 2016 Print

Print Email

President Museveni

A subtle campaign for the removal of presidential term limits, that, will certainly create a constitutional window for President Museveni to continue his 30-year rule is increasingly gaining moment each passing day.



Ruling party, National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders in East Acholi region have unanimously expressed their support for the removal of age limits for the presidency.

Last week on Thursday evening, deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah skipped three items on the order paper to allow a motion that seeks to extend the retirement age of justices and remove term limits on Electoral commissioners.

Although officially the impending bill is about judges and Electoral commissioners, the opposition claims that the bill is about ultimately removing the presidential age limit of 75, so that President Museveni is eligible to stand in 2021.

Museveni's current age is unknown (due to absence of birth records) but is currently officially set at around 72 years old and if the law were not changed, he would be ineligible to seek reelection in 2021, by which time he would be 77.



Addressing a press conference at Boma Hotel in Kitgum district on Sunday, the NRM chairpersons of Pader, Lamwo, Agago and Kitgum say they are not about to let the prevailing stability they enjoy under the leadership of President Museveni be terminated because he is above the constitutionally mandated age for the position.



Article 102 clause b of the Constitution of the republic of Uganda states that no Ugandan below the age of 35 or above the age of 75 is qualified to run for the presidency of the country. The leaders now want the age limit lifted for both the presidency and extended to other public service positions.



Ben Olula Ataro, Pader district NRM chairperson backs the move urging that the democratisation process in Uganda is not yet fully established and may result into instability if Museveni leaves power after this term ends.



“The democratic process of Uganda is not yet fully registered. The fact that we are having regular elections every after five years is not yet enough. And you know, this is so because of our current president. If it was not because of him, if it was not because of his vision for the country, to make sure that we go democratic, we would not be having this kind of election every five years. On my own, there is also the issue of stability and peace. We don’t want this to get interrupted that is why we are calling upon the parliament of Uganda to remove the age limit to enable our chairman of the party Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to run again in the next general elections”, Ataro said.

Mark Okeny, the NRM chairperson Lamwo asserts that there's need to establish the rule of law and constitutionalism in the country or many of the projects that the regime of the NRM has put in place will go to waste.



“Somebody who can practice the rule of law should be given an opportunity to continue and should not be limited because he has reached a certain age. What about Mugabe who is already 91 years, is he not ruling Zimbabwe? So, age in itself does not mean inability to rule. If the people of Uganda are still interested in his leadership through free and fair elections, he will always be elected but if they find that he should now rest, it is the people of Uganda who should determine that but not the age limit”, Okeny said.



Jimmy George Oyella, Kitgum district NRM chairperson notes that if the matter is put to a referendum they will mobilise the people of East Acholi to vote in support of lifting the age limit.



“That is why we call [upon] our MPs, we want them to put it before parliament that age limit should not only be considered for judges and the others. We want the president to also be considered. If the people of Uganda want it to be put in a referendum we have no objection. We can take it a referendum and we see the determination from there. This is a free country, people discuss and agree on what they want and what they do not want”



The leaders trashed the claim that the party is hiding behind the leadership of President Museveni because they have failed to groom a successor to take over from him saying, in the Acholi culture, the older a leader becomes, the wiser and more revered he becomes.