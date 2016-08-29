Related Stories

Age limit motion: how Oulanyah beat opposition Written by Sadab Kitatta Kaaya

Details Created: 29 August 2016 Print

Print Email

Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah

At 7:12pm on Thursday, deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah skipped three items on the order paper to allow a motion that seeks to extend the retirement age of justices and remove term limits on Electoral commissioners.

Although officially the impending bill is about judges and Electoral Commissioners, the opposition claims that the bill is about ultimately removing the presidential age limit of 75, so that President Museveni is eligible to stand in 2021.

The motion was tabled by Nakifuma MP Robert Kafeero Ssekitooleko, who had failed to table it the previous day. Once on the floor, Ssekitooleko met stiff resistance from the opposition and some NRM MPs like Theodore Ssekikubo (Lwemiyaga MP).

Deputy speaker Oulanyah struggled to convince the dissenters in the House that denying the Nakifuma lawmaker the right to move the motion would set a bad precedent.

For one hour, legal minds notably Wilfred Niwagaba (Ndorwa East) Medard Lubega Sseggona (Busiro East) and Gerald Karuhanga (Ntungamo Municipality) rallied behind Betty Nambooze (Mukono Municipality) and Leader of opposition in parliament Winfred Kiiza in trying to defeat the tabling of the motion.

But Oulanyah stuck to his guns. At some point he lost his cool when Nambooze suggested that by skipping other items on the order paper and muscling through Ssekitooleko’s suspicious motion demonstrated a government special interest in the draft legislation.

“I treat with indignation any suggestions that we jumped other matters because there is a special interest in this motion...I gave an explanation why,” Oulanyah told the House.

Ssekitooleko sat quietly among ministers as Oulanyah struggled to calm the opposition. Occasionally, ministers Mary Karooro Okurut (General duties OPM), Rosemary Sseninde (Primary Education), Evelyn Anite (Investment) and the Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa wildly cheered Oulanyah as he overruled maneuvers from opposition MPs.

RULE 111

The bone of contention lay with the interpretation of Rule 111 under which Ssekitooleko sought permission from parliament to introduce a Private member’s bill.

Oulanyah argued that Ssekitooleko, under the rule was not required to have a certificate of financial implication from government until Gen Elly Tumwine (Army) said,

“If he doesn’t require a certificate of financial implication to move his motion, what was the purpose of attaching a [private member’s] bill to the motion as per that

Rule?”

“The importance of attaching the bill is as important as the motion,” Tumwine added, attracting wild cheers from the opposition, as Oulanyah sought the Attorney General William Byaruhanga’s interpretation.

Byaruhanga told the House that it was okay for Ssekitooleko to present his motion without a certificate of financial implication. A certificate of financial implication is a government guarantee of availability of funds within the budget to operationalise a bill once parliament passes it.



Pro-government MPs such as James Kakooza (Kabula), Monica Amoding (Kumi Woman), Abbas Agaba (Kitagwenda) and Jacob Oboth-Oboth (West Budama South) continued to do the talking for Ssekitooleko.

“As much as we have suspicions [about this motion], denying a member a right to present it is setting a bad precedent,” Kakooza said.

The opposition was not done as Sseggona got back to the floor, suggesting a tripartite meeting of representatives of government, the opposition and the sponsors of the bill to devise a mechanism of smoothing the rough edges in the bill. He was joined by Mathias Mpuuga (Masaka Municipality).

“It is very dangerous [for this House] to deliberate in suspicion,” Mpuuga said.

“Even the silence of the line minister [Justice and Constitutional Affairs] is in itself suspicious. A tripartite understanding could be the only way for breaking this impasse,” Mpuuga said.

At 8:15pm, with tempers flaring, Oulanyah made a bold decision. He asked Ssekitooleko to table his motion amid loud protests in the House. Oulanyah completely ignored the opposition protests until the motion was fully moved.

It was a tense moment, the sergeants rushed to guard the mace, the Speaker’s instrument of authority in the House, and once Ssekitooleko was done, Oulanyah ruled that debate on the motion would be Tuesday (tomorrow). Oulanyah was then reminded that the motion had not been seconded.

Quickly, the Dokolo North MP Peter Amoru stood up to second it as the government side celebrated. While the bill among other things, seeks to remove limits on the tenure of commissioners of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and extend the retirement age for judges, the opposition believes the bill is simply a government ruse to introduce an amendment to Article 102(b) that caps the age of a president to 75 years (See: Museveni’s age law set, The Observer August 24).

Museveni is around 72 years old and if the law were not changed, he would be ineligible to seek reelection in 2021, by which time he would be 77.

NO PRETENCE

In earlier interviews, and indeed in Attorney General Byaruhanga’s contributions on the floor, government looked at the bill with “the same level of curiosity” as the opposition.

But once it was tabled, Nankabirwa confirmed in an interview with The Observer that government was interested in the bill.

“I can’t pretend that I don’t know what is happening... when a member is handling the amendment of the Constitution, you can’t expect the government not to have an interest,” Nankabirwa said.

Our sources said that Nankabirwa had spent a bigger part of the day mobilizing NRM and some independent MPs to support the Nakifuma MP. She is also understood to have met a group of lawyers at her boardroom in parliament as well as some MPs battling election petitions in court.

Nankabirwa neither confirmed nor denied this narrative. Although she admitted that she had presented the motion to cabinet last Wednesday, she suggested it was a routine procedure.

“Every Wednesday, I have to brief cabinet on developments in parliament; that is how I got to present it,” she said.

According to a cabinet source, ministers were split; some wondered why government was entrusting such an important motion to a private member.

“I was waiting for it [to be tabled] so that we can handle. Now that it has been tabled, we are going to get its [full] contents and the minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs [Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire] will present it to cabinet for a decision,” Nankabirwa said.

Following the cabinet decision, Nankabirwa said, she will then call a caucus meeting to brief the MPs on the government decision and the next course of action.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.