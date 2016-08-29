Related Stories

Judges under fire over Amama ruling Written by Derrick Kiyonga

For nearly 150 days, journalists waited for nine separate judgments in Amama Mbabazi’s failed petition against the reelection of president Museveni.

To their surprise and to the shock of some in the legal community, the nine Supreme court judges agreed on everything. DERRICK KIYONGA reports.



On the morning of August 26, the Supreme court justices didn’t follow a familiar years-long pattern when delivering their judgment, which dismissed former prime minister Amama Mbabazi’s presidential election petition.

Delivering their full judgment on Friday, exactly 148 days after the March 31 summary ruling, the Supreme court justices read from the same script instead of each giving his or her detailed reasons for dismissing the former presidential candidate’s petition challenging the February 18 election victory of President Museveni.

The justices who set this peculiar trend are Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, Jotham Tuwmesigye, Stella Arach-Amoko, Augustine Nshimye, Eldad Mwangusya, Rubby Opio-Aweri, Faith Mwondha, and Prof Lillian Tibatemwa-Ekirikubinza.

Justices Jotham Tumwesigye, Augustine Nshimye, Rubby Opio Aweri and Lillian Tibatemwa-Ekirikubinza

When Dr Kizza Besigye challenged the presidential elections in 2001 and 2006, each judge then gave his personal reasons for dismissing or allowing the petition. In 2001, when judges Arthur Odur and John Wilson Nattubu Tsekooko dissented and called for the nullification of President Museveni’s election, they gave varying reasons.

Five years later, Tsekooko and Oder were joined by Justice George Wilson Kanyeihamba in writing separate minority judgments against President Museveni’s 2006 victory but still disagreed on some issues.

And although Justices Benjamin Odoki, Joseph Mulenga, and Alfred Karokora and Katureebe agreed to uphold Museveni’s victory each articulated his own reasons. The current Supreme Court’s departure from the norm drew criticism from Constitutional law giant Peter Walubiri.

“There is no law or rule that stipulates that judges on a panel must write their own judgments,” Walubiri said, adding, “But this kind of practice of nine judges writing just one judgment is dangerous because it will lead to laziness. A judge will just wait for others to write and she or he just agrees with them without doing personal research.”

According to Walubiri, the practice will encourage corruption in the judiciary.

“I’m not saying there was corruption in this case,” Walubiri said, “But if just one judge writes the judgment it will be easy for people to bribe him or her. Yet if many write, bribing all of them will be pretty hard.”

Interviewed at the weekend for a comment, former Chief Justice Odoki who chaired the Supreme court during the 2001and 200 presidential petitions, was cagey.

“I’m no longer there [at Supreme court] but still there are many ways of killing a cat,” said Odoki, laughing – as if impressed by the ingenuity of his answer. “If they [justices] choose that path [writing one judgment] that’s their choice for us we did what we did and we finished...”

In a weekend telephone interview, retired Justice Tsekooko said the Supreme court rules stipulate that each judge must write his own judgment unless the leader of the panel directs otherwise.

“I don’t know why they have decided like that,” Tsekooko said, “because it is expected that each judge has his or her own reasoning. We might disagree but what can we do..?”

RESPONSE

Asked why they wrote only one judgment, Justice Tumwesigye, who read the full judgment on behalf of chief Justice Katureebe, said: “There was no dissenting judgment so we did not find it necessary to write different judgments. It’s not a peculiar practice because even the judgment of the rebel MPs we wrote one judgment.”

Justice Tumwesigye also rejected the assertion that laziness is creeping into the Supreme court.

“Every judge had a contribution in that judgment,” Tumwesigye said. “It wasn’t just one judge who wrote it; we shared responsibility, every judge had an input, It was the best thing.”

Interviewed on Friday, Justice Arach-Amoko, a member of the nine judges panel, said: “I cannot tell you why we decided like that. Such questions should be directed to the head of the court [Katureebe].”

PLURALISM

Asuman Basalirwa, one of Mbabazi’s lawyers who argued the petition, said: “This was not just about the law but it had legal- political underpinnings so ordinarily you don’t expect judges to have the same reasoning.”

With a tongue in cheek, Basalirwa added: “So that’s something new that we learnt that nine judges can evaluate evidence the same way and have the same reasoning in such a political case. But we have to respect their decisions.”

According to the Center for Legal Aid’s Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde, the Supreme court procedure will kill pluralism in the judiciary.

“It seems the judges were whipped,” Ssemakadde said, “But that cannot help the growth of our country’s judicial jurisprudence but we cannot develop independent thinkers with such practices.”

SOCIAL MEDIA

Another Mababazi lawyer, Jude Byamukama, said that in the 320 page judgement, the justices did not pronounce themselves on the government’s shutting of social media during election time.

In his petition, Mbabazi contended that the social media blockade created an information blackout and denied voters information on real-time election results. The blockade, according to Mbabazi, facilitated and enabled the Electoral Commission to cook and manipulate figures and numbers of election results.

“I was waiting for their comment on the social media blockade because it’s very important in communication,” Byamukama said.

“But they [judges] did not say anything about it yet government admitted blocking social media sites.”

POSITIVES

In the judgment, the judges listed 10 recommendations and ordered parliament and the executive to implement them, which will ensure credible elections in future.



STATE MEDIA

The judges observed that though Article 67 (3) provides that all presidential candidates shall be given equal time and space on State owned media to present their programmes, they found that Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) had failed in this duty.

“We recommend that the electoral law should be amended to provide for sanctions against any State organ or officer who violates this constitutional duty,” they ruled.



BRIBERY



The judges noted that Section 64(7) of the Presidential Elections Act (PEA) forbids candidates or their agents from fundraising or giving donations during campaigns.

They also found that under Section 64 (9) of the PEA, a candidate may solicit for funds to organize for elections during the campaign period.

“Furthermore, a President may in the ordinary course of his/her duties give donations even during the campaign period...This section in the law should be amended to prohibit the giving of donations by all candidates including a president who is also a candidate, in order to create a level playing field for all.”



PUBLIC SERVANTS

In his petition, Mbabazi accused the president of using civil servants such as Allen Kagina, the executive director of the Uganda National Roads Authority, and Jennifer Musisi, the executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority, in his political campaigns in Kanungu and Kampala respectively. Though the judges rejected that assertion in their ruling, they want changes to the law.

“The law should make it explicit that public servants are prohibited from involvement in political campaigns,” they ruled.



They ordered the Attorney General to report to the court within two years from the date of the Judgment, with proof of response to the recommendations.

In other sections the judges unanimously found that the EC did not break any law in discarding the 2011 voters register; the EC did not break the law by electronically transferring and transmitting results from the tally centers; and that the use of crime preventers was a bridge between the community and police.

