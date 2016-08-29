Related Stories

Politician-diplomats irk foreign minister Written by JOSEPHINE NAMULOKI

Henry Okello Oryem, minister of state for international cooperation

After losing the February parliamentary elections, some former ambassadors and Foreign Service staff, who resigned their jobs to contest in that election, have become an inconvenience to President Museveni, a government minister has said.

Appearing before the parliamentary Foreign Affairs committee recently, Henry Okello Oryem, the minister of state for International Cooperation said: “... Nearer to the elections I told them [ambassadors] please don’t go to campaigns; leave these things; you are lucky to be appointed as ambassadors. How many people get these postings, you have a job, you have a family. Thank God the president identified you to work, but they refused.”

Oryem told the committee chaired by Rose Mutonyi Masaaba, the Bubulo West MP, that some ambassadors resigned to join politics because they were uncomfortable with their salaries.

“When the president is appointing them, some of the former MP losers are so humble, they are so down to earth but when they get the appointment that is when you see their true character coming out. They get the impression that the moment they are appointed as ambassadors they are now presidents,” he said.

“When they reach Egypt, the accounting officer tells you ‘Mr Ambassador you are welcome and this is your property. This is your vehicle, these are your allowances. But he says: ‘No-no. I am the ambassador look at where the British High Commissioner stays.”

Oryem told the MPs that since they approve the president’s appointees, they should vet them vigorously and eliminate troublemakers.

“But the ambassador in Egypt and the Ambassador in Khartoum were problematic and I called them and told them very clearly that ‘being a Ugandan ambassador does not entitle you to a mansion, a Mercedes Benz to serve...’,” the minister said.



He said some ambassadors appointed after losing elections are arrogant and problematic. He said they either fight embassy officials or they want to show they are too powerful at the embassies.

“When a president appoints you as an ambassador he is giving you space to prepare for your exit. If you are given five years and in those five years you have prepared for your exit, then don’t cry. There are other people...I told them ‘this is an opportunity to prepare for your exit. Don’t think you are here for more than five years’. But they are arrogant, they call the president,” he said.

According to the minister, if MPs don’t tell the president that the appointee is not fit to be an ambassador, such problematic ambassadors will continue causing problems at embassies and taint the image of the country.

Some MPs however, argued that appointing losers was partly to blame for the skirmishes at Ugandan embassies.

“As I speak now there are only two career ambassadors, one in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Noor Katende and another in Kigali, Rwanda. The 98 percent are political appointees. The president should give at least 30 percent to career diplomats. Those who joined the ministry while they were young and have been there for over 20 years and have risen through the ranks. We have seen problems in the ministries and they are as a result of political appointees,” Mbale municipality MP Jack Wamanga Wamai, a former diplomat, said.

The minister said that much as some ambassadors were advised against running for parliament, they insisted that voters wanted them to run. A case in point is the former ambassador to Khartoum Ibrahim Isamat who contested in the NRM primaries for the Ngora seat and lost to David Abala.

“He said no-no I have been called by the people, this time I will make it. When they lost they came back to me but I said you have already resigned. To be reappointed you have to go back to the person who appointed you. To go back to the appointing authority is a problem...” Oryem said.

The minister said other losers try to intimidate him by claiming they are sent by the president or State House.

“Me I have a policy in my office and I tell the body guards that anybody who comes to my office saying ‘I am sent from State House, I am sent by the president,’ tell them to go back. Please come to my office and say Mr Minister I am so and so and I have come to see you but don’t intimidate me that you are from State House, sent by the president.”

“Why do you have to call the president? Why do you have to call State House to see the minister? Why don’t you come humbly? And this is the problem with our brothers who got appointed by the president and they abused the opportunity. These two ambassadors including the one in Washington were wrong...,” he added.

“The one in Khartoum had a quarrel with Hon. Epetait [Francis-former Ngora MP] he owed him some money and the moment he landed here he was arrested, put in jail but because of the pressure from colleagues he was released. I called him to my office, I counseled him and told him my brother you are now a big person can you behave like a big person.

You are paid in dollars why don’t you pay this fellow every month, give him some money. He said no, the president appointed me; the president will pay this bill. I said are you sure? He said yes. How much is the money? He said 200 million. But I said yes even if you know the president, if you want

the president to help you first show you are helping yourself.” Oryem said.

Uganda’s Ambassador to Cairo, Egypt, Richard Angualia Laus and the envoy to Sudan, Abraham Isamat, resigned to run in the parliamentary elections.

Angualia contested in Maracha and lost to FDC’s Denis Lee Oguzu while Isamat lost in the NRM primaries and general election to David Abala for the Ngora seat.

Asked last week whether he was lobbying the president to re-appoint him, Ambassador Richard Angualia said: “I am not the appointing authority. Have you called the NRM Secretariat? I am living my private life, I cannot deploy myself but if I am deployed, I will work.



