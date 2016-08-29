Related Stories

Money, politics go hand in hand, says MP Kasozi Written by Edris Kiggundu

MP Ibrahim Kasozi

IBRAHIM KASOZI is the MP for Makindye East. He told Edris Kiggundu why sometimes it is important for politicians to spend some money in elections.

What prompted you to run for parliament?

In politics everyone aims to uplift himself to another level. I was an FDC youth activist but now I want to be counted among the Ugandans who make laws. It is good I am here and it is upon me to show my potential to the country and the world at large.

What strategy did you use to win the election?

Some people used to say that the people in the opposition are just talkers who cannot do anything. For me I went further to do community work. If you say the government has not done anything for our people, as an individual what have you done for your people? So I concentrated more on creating jobs.

It was reported that you used a lot of money in the election. Where did the money come from?

People think that being in opposition means you have to be poor. You have to wear a torn shirt, you have to beg but how will you entice others to follow you if you live like this? I am a businessman; I deal in real estate and property. I have a construction company and I am bailiff and auctioneer. I am a farmer.

Some people say politics has become so commercialized locking out poor people?

One philosopher said: “Go to the people, live with them, learn from them and work with them. When the task is accomplished, people will say they have done it themselves.”

If you want to remove a situation you have to go through it first. But I wonder why people used a lot of money. For me, politics is about where and how one allocates resources not the amount of money you use. Whatever little resources I had, I put them where they could make an impact.

What are the key challenges in Makindye East?

They are two. People do not have jobs and the health situation is in a poor state. Poor do not have latrines and access to clean water. You reach an area which has not had a toilet for 10 years.

Before the campaigns, I built a toilet in a place called Ki-Senegal and I was arrested. It cost me Shs 5 million to build it.

What urgent matters do you want this parliament to handle?

We need good governance. This means we should look at electoral reforms. If we can do this then there shall be stability in the country.

What has impressed you about this parliament?

Nothing. I thought that when people join parliament they leave their partisan biases behind and work for the development of the country. When you look at what happens here even in the committees, it is terrible. Let me give you an example.

I am a member of the Presidential Affairs committee and one time I raised a complaint about the controversial way Usafi market was sold and the chairman of the committee asked me to produce evidence. I went back and got documents and presented them to the committee. But when time for discussion came the chairman said we could not talk about the issue.

Which MP(s) do you admire in this parliament?

There are MPs who do not attach themselves to their parties or interest groups. They debate national issues like Maj Gen Pecos Kutesa, the army MP. He tends to submit his issues as a Ugandan. I also admire Abdu Katuntu (Bugweri) and Reagan Okumu (Aswa).

