Related Stories

Uganda; a Creature of the Federal Doctrine, a new book by former Lubaga south MP John Ken Lukyamuzi, reignites calls for the secession of Buganda from Uganda.

Lukyamuzi, who lost February’s election after about 15 years in parliament, argues that Buganda’s interests and desires cannot be achieved if is part of the broader Uganda.

Lukyamuzi argues that the central government has become dictatorial and unwilling to address some of Buganda’s concerns, particularly the quest for a federal system of governance.

He writes: “The quest for federalism in Buganda is a natural right in international law. Buganda was supposed to declare self-rule way back in 1960. The said state was convinced through dialogue in the Lancaster House constitutional conference of 1961 to abandon that course of action after the rest of the regions and districts had agreed to adopt a federal doctrine...”

The 204-page book was launched recently at Pope Paul Memorial centre in Kampala. Lukyamuzi notes that secession in this context means “the process or act of withdrawing from a political association.”

He further argues that the inter- national covenant on civil and political rights states that all peoples have a right to self-determination.

By “federo” Lukyamuzi means Buganda should share power with the central government in a structured arrangement, which clearly differentiates the roles and obligations of each of the two power centres (Buganda and central government).

He examines some of the countries that have adopted a federal system of government, such as United States, Nigeria, Malaysia, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Australia. Lukyamuzi says that the Malaysian model of federal governance would suit Uganda (not Buganda) best. Malaysia, he writes, comprises of 13 states, five of which are monarchical in nature while eight are unitary.

Likewise, he says Uganda’s creation in 1962 was based on a federal arrangement comprising five kingdom regions and 10 districts.

Lukyamuzi heavily premises Buganda’s justification to break-away on failure to be granted a federal status. He does not articulate other reasons why Buganda should not be part of the bigger Uganda or how the sub region would benefit enormously from breaking away.

Instead, he writes that Buganda needs to be a separate nation “since it has been in existence for more than 642 years and that the various agreements and conventions signed between Buganda and the British colonialists are proof that Buganda is a nation”.

But elsewhere in the book, he writes: “I have no intention of provoking the people of Buganda to secede from the Uganda nation.”

This leaves his readers somewhat confused as to what Lukyamuzi’s actual conviction is. Ugandans have, of course, heard less half-hearted calls for Buganda to secede.

It was the rallying call made by Mengo loyalists in the lead up to the 1966 crisis between Buganda and the Milton Obote government. It has also been made by politicians such as Hussein Kyanjo, the former MP for Makindye West.

For researchers seeking to enrich their knowledge on the federal doctrine, Lukyamuzi’s book does not come off as an academic exposition. It parlays the general notions on federalism as the author seeks to entrench his views, some of which have been in the public domain for long.

At some point he meanders from the main focus of the book and delves into another of his favourite pet subjects: the environment.



He warns, in the last chapter of the book, that the solid waste from the oil exploration activities if not properly managed will lead to the destruction of the eco-system.

In the first chapters of the book, he lavishes praise on his mentor, the late Prof Ali Mazrui, who he refers to as “my personal hero.”

He says he owes his political success to the guidance he received from Mazrui for whom he worked for as a researcher. Lukyamuzi attacks Kato Lubwama, who defeated him in the parliamentary race for Lubaga South. He says Lubwama used his influential early morning radio show on CBS, Kalisoliso, to malign him and fight him politically.

Lukyamuzi writes about his political evolution from an inquisitive young student at St Henry’s College Kitovu to an influential, maverick politician.

“Whenever I rose to raise an issue on the floor of parliament, my colleagues would call me ‘Ken the man’,” he writes.

The book is also littered with transcripts of parliamentary debates, not necessarily linked to federalism especially where the author played a prominent role.

He explores in detail the motion he tabled in Parliament in 2002 calling on the government to hold peace talks with Joseph Kony, the leader of the rebel Lord’s Resistance Army.

“As a result of my motion, the NRM government finally accepted to have peace talks with the LRA in juba (in 2006),” he writes.

For the casual reader interested in knowing about the evolution of Buganda’s quest for a federal system and the post-independence political history of the country, Lukyamuzi’s book is a recommended read.

