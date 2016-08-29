Related Stories

Mukono, Wakiso residents take on Globe Trotters for fencing public road Written by Benon Herbert Oluka

Residents of the Mukono and Wakiso district communities of Bbuto, Kyaliwajjala and Bweyogerere are up in arms against transport and Logistics Company that has fenced off land that includes a public road.

In a July 30, 2016 petition, at least 500 residents urged the mayor of Kira Municipality, Julius Mutebi Nsubuga, to prevail over the management of Globe Trotters, who have ignored previous calls not to fence off the road as part of its container yard.

“The purpose of the petition is to request the above mentioned authorities to come to our rescue on the intentions of Globe Trotters Ltd, headed by the proprietor (Harold Ssemalwadde) in silencing the communities by closing off a designated access road to Mukono district through Bbuto to Kiwanga...,” says the petition.

During a subsequent meeting convened by Mayor Mutebi, residents poured their hearts about the closure of the road.

“If the act of closing the road goes ahead, the communities will be closed off from three primary schools and the only day and boarding secondary school of Luyanzi College around the two communities,” said Edward Sanyu Kyazze.

“Kiwanga community will also not be able to access the government health centre III in Kirinya.”

Kira Municipality Mayor Julius Mutebi Nsubuga points at where the road is supposed to pass

Kyazze added that Globe Trotters was reclaiming the swamp neighbouring the wall fence they were constructing, contrary to guidelines from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema). He said they had also constructed a mechanical workshop in their yard and were damaging the environment by releasing oil into the swamp.

Another resident, Ali Asuman Semakula, complained that although the community had made several appeals to the authorities to stop the construction of the fence that would block their road, they had fallen on deaf ears.

“Every time Globe Trotters start building their wall to cut off the road, we make an alarm and the technical people come and stop them. But when the technical people leave, they resume construction,” he said.

In response, Mutebi said that while Kira had grown to a municipality, the administration had not yet developed the capacity to perform all its duties.

“So the technical people come and do their work but we don’t have enough people to enforce their decisions. But we are working on it,” he said.

The Kira municipality planner, Geoffrey Kato, said the complication arose after Globe Trotters bought a second piece of land across the road from the first piece. He however said it is wrong for them to annex the road.

“When he built on the second piece of land, he closed the road, but in the original plan the road is there,” he said. “When we pass a plan, it becomes law. Whatever he constructs that is contrary to the plan is null and void.”

Mutebi said the municipality leadership would follow the recommendations of the technical team and ensure that Globe Trotters does not annex the road.

“If Ssemalwadde constructs an alternative route and wants the community to use that, then he will have to reach an agreement with the community,” Mutebi said.



Although the Globe Trotters management was invited for the meeting, they asked for a postponement in an August 11 letter because their top two managers were not available.

“Since there is no other suitable authority representing them at the moment, we therefore request you to re- schedule the meeting to the week of August 26-26, 2016 when one of them will be around to attend in person,” said the letter.

Ssemalwadde last week refused to discuss the matter with The Observer.

In a message sent through his assistant, Ssemalwadde only said: “At this point, I can’t mention anything about that issue because it is in court.”



Mayor Mutebi promised locals that the Kira administration would enforce its decision: “We are going to write to [Ssemalwadde] to stop the construction. If he continues, then we will decide the next course of action.”

