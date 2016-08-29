Related Stories

24 Ugandans get Irish scholarships Written by JONATHAN KAMOGA

Details Created: 29 August 2016 Print

Print Email

From over ten countries, Uganda has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the Irish aid postgraduate scholarship programme this year.

The 21-year-old programme will see 24 Ugandans take up sponsorship slots, out of the 56 available globally. During a reception in the recipients’ honour at the Irish embassy in Kampala, Ambassador Donal Cronin noted that many came from Karamoja, where most Irish aid projects are.

“I am delighted that a significant number of our fellows this year come from Karamoja,” Mr Cronin said, “As many of you know, Karamoja receives over 50% of our develop- mental funding, I have no doubt that with the knowledge and skills you will gain, there is an even brighter future ahead for Karamoja.”

The programme targets mid-career professionals from different organisations working closely with the Irish embassy. On completion of their studies, the fellows are expected to return home to resume work and put their acquired knowledge and skills into practice.

According to the ambassador, this year’s scholar- ships will support students in Ireland, Uganda, Tanzania, and Ethiopia among others in Subject areas relating to Justice, law & order, education, macro-economics, private sector & social development, gender, HIV/AIDS, environment & governance.

The fellowships also benefit countries like Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, Timor Leste and Vietnam and the Palestinian territories.

Florence Apoto, 36, who comes from Kaabong district and is set to do a Masters in Business Administration at Uganda Christian University, said:

“We don’t study to stay static. We study to develop. Now I have an opportunity to achieve that development through this scholarship and I will definitely go back to Karamoja after.”

Ambassador Cronin asked the fellows to be Uganda’s ambassadors while in the countries of their scholarship.