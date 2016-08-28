Related Stories

Power outages disrupt fistula surgery camp at Jinja hospital Written by URN

Frequent power outages affected the provision of free corrective surgery to women with obstetric fistula during a health camp held at Jinja hospital over the last two weeks.



The camp that started on August 15 was organized by USAID and Engender Uganda to offer free surgery to women suffering from obstetric fistula, a condition that leaves a woman with no control over of urine or faeces or both especially after prolonged obstructed labour.



The camp targeted women from the districts of Jinja, Iganga, Bugiri, Namutumba, Mayuge, Kaliro, Namayingo and Luuka. It ended on Friday, August 26. It received more than 130 patients, 74 of whom were found to be eligible for surgery.



However, throughout the duration of the camp, the hospital experienced power outages with power lasting no more than four hours each day. The worst experience was on Thursday August 25, 2016, when power supply was disconnected throughout the day, leaving more than ten women stranded.





Dr Angella Namala, an obstetrician at Jinja regional referral hospital and the in-charge of the medical camp said that power outage has been one of the most pressing challenges.



“We work but people are not just concerned that we have to work. There is a generator but somebody is supposed to make sure that the generator is working. So you need to remind them that we need the generator. On today’s [Friday] list we had 10 patients we had to operate on



Fred Kintu, a resident of Mayuge district is one of the eleven men who escorted their wives for corrective surgery. His wife Naigaga Christine suffered obstructed labor in January which led to the fistula and also led to loss of her baby. She started passing urine and stool uncontrollably.



Kintu says that the situation is challenging. Namala implores other men to emulate Kintu's bravery and support their wives during situations such as treating fistula.



“For the fact that you looked for a wife because she was all beautiful and looking nice, I don’t think your leaving her in this distressful condition makes you better. Because, I mean this is an obstetric complication. This woman got pregnant for you. It is not like she was climbing a tree and the fistula happened or that she went to have fun and got fistula. She was trying to give you a family and the best you do is send her back home”.



Records from the ministry of health indicate that more than 22,000 women suffer from fistula in Uganda.