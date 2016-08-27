Related Stories

Justice Kavuma stops Kayihura prosecution Written by URN

The Constitutional court has issued an interim order stopping the prosecution of Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura before the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s court.



The order was issued by deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma yesterday evening following a main petition by a concerned lawyer Robert Rutaro. Rutaro is challenging the constitutionality of Kayihura's prosecution before the Makindye court.



During the same court session, Justice Kavuma also stopped the prosecution of six other senior Police officers who were charged alongside their boss.



They include; Andrew Kaggwa, James Ruhweza, Samuel Bamuziibire, Patrick Muhumuza, Wesley Nganizi, Geoffrey Kaheebwa and Moses Nanoka.



Kayihura and his juniors were sued by private lawyers for meting out brutality against Kizza Besigye supporters who had lined the roads and were following him in a procession following his release from prison last month.



"An interim order has hereby been issued staying all the criminal proceedings at Chief Magistrate Court at Makindye against the Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura until the hearing and final disposal of the main petition now pending before this court.." ruled Kavuma.



Further in his orders, Kavuma ordered the registrar of the court, Deo Ninzeimana to quickly fix the main petition and have it heard and disposed off expeditiously.



Prior to the issuing of the interim order by the deputy chief justice, counsel David Oundo Wandera, who represented the petitioner, argued that should Makindye Court convene on Monday next week and hear Kayihura's case, his client's case would be rendered useless.



In response to the interim order application, the director of civil litigation, Denis Bireije who represented the Attorney General, did not oppose to the granting of the interim order but on condition that the main petition is quickly fixed and expeditiously disposed off.

The petitioner in his main petition now pending before the Constitutional court for determination, contends that by charging the named senior police officers with the offense of torture without specifying the alleged acts of torture contravenes the right to a fair hearing and is inconsistent with articles 28 (1), (3) (c), 44 c, 20 1 and 2 of the constitution.



He also contends that the acts of Makindye court in charging the aforementioned senior officers with torture arising from the execution of their duties contravenes articles 212, 213 and 2 (1) of the constitution.



Rutaro also states that the act of charging the named officers except Gen Kayihura before the Police tribunal as well as the Makindye court with different charges based on the same facts amounts to double jeopardy and is unconstitutional.



The first time that the Gen Kayihura case was called before Makindye Court on August 10, several pro-Kayihura supporters carried placards and demonstrated at court in a bid to frustrate the proceedings, saying the police boss is innocent.



