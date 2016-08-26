Related Stories

Kabale hospital mortuary attendants accused of extortion Written by URN

Grieving relatives are accusing Kabale hospital mortuary attendants of extorting money from them before releasing bodies of their loved ones. The attendants reportedly charge residents claiming bodies from the mortuary between Shs 100,000 and 200,000 but issue no receipts.



Eve Namara, a resident of Mafuuga cell in Butobere Ward, Kabale Central Division lost her sister in a motor accident two months ago but the mortuary declined to release the body until she paid Shs 200,000.



Namara says she was prompted to return home and look for money but was only able to raise Shs 100,000, which she paid to the attendants.



“My sister died at the hospital and the attendants asked me to pay to them Shs 200,000 to treat the body. I explained to them that I don’t have the money in vain. We bargained up to Shs 100,000. When I was bargaining I could see other people paying to get the service”, she said.





Mary Mutesigensi, a resident of Kabura cell in Kyanamira sub-county says she was also asked to pay the ‘exorbitant’ fees before the hospital could release the body of her close friend.



Mutesigensi says the ‘extortion’ by the mortuary attendants has forced many people to abandon the bodies of their beloved ones at the hospital due to lack of money.



“Whenever you lose someone at the hospital, the mortuary attendants demand for over Shs 100,000 before releasing the body. This inconveniences us”, she said.

Benson Habasa, a resident from Kataraga cell in Bubaare sub-county in Rubanda district says whoever loses a person at the hospital is compelled to pay the mortuary attendants to retrieve the body. He wonders why they are forced to pay money yet no receipt is issued.



David Tibemanya, the senior administrator of the hospital admits receiving complaints of extortion at the mortuary. According to Tibemanya, mortuary services are absolutely free of charge. One of the mortuary attendants, who spoke on condition of anonymity, says they are forced to charge because treating bodies is tiresome.





