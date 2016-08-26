Related Stories

‘Forestry’s biggest problem is impunity’ Written by JONATHAN KAMOGA

Amid increasing concern about Uganda's vanishing forest cover, JONATHAN KAMOGA learns that in Hoima people know the law but do what they like.



Four years ago Agnes Mukooto and her husband Tito planted a eucalyptus forest to add to a 10- hectare natural forest that they own. They believed that even in their advanced age, they would be able to provide for their family and have something to bequeath their six children when their time on earth was up.

However, their plan has been sabotaged by encroachers systematically cutting down part of their natural forest in Kabwoya sub-county, Hoima district, for timber and settlement.

“As you can see us, we are growing old. We can’t patrol the whole forest all the time or fight battles with those people,” Agnes, 65, tells me just outside the sub-county community hall, “All we ask for is intervention from people with the power to do so.”

Both Agnes and her 82-year-old husband Tito are politicians; she is a district councilor for the elderly while he is an LC I chairman. Still, they seem defenseless against encroachers reportedly protected by powerful politicians and security operatives in the district.

“There is this man that we took to court for cutting our forest and taking our land. Somehow we managed to win the case. Even when it was not easy, we finally evicted him,” Agnes narrates, shooting a proud glance at her husband who, as I later learn, was instrumental in the court victory.

NFA’s Stuart Maniraguha addresses the meeting

As his wife talks, Mr Mukooto is silent, only nodding in agreement at particular junctures.

“As soon as we evicted him, we decided to replant trees where he had cut but shortly after, he came back and set fire on the seedlings. We planted again and the same thing happened so now we really don’t know what to do,” she says, devastation evident on her wrinkled face.

According to Kabwoya sub-county LC III chairman Stephen Kamugisha, 60 per cent of the area is covered by forests; however there is a systematic decline in the forest cover, something authorities blame on various factors.

“We experience a lot of wild fires especially during the dry seasons, this is on top of the daily encroachment on forest reserves,” Kamugisha told a recent meeting in the sub-county community hall.

The gathering was convened by Panos Eastern Africa to create awareness on the forestry sector in the area and to launch the Albertine Environmental Reporters association. In attendance were forestry officials, community members, political leaders, academics, civil society organizations and journalists.

Top on the agenda was Budongo forest, a central forest reserve that the Bunyoro kingdom wants to partly sell to Hoima Sugar Works Ltd, while NFA is determined to block the move. The simmering conflict between the kingdom and NFA has left forestry officers in the area appearing scared to death.

“The situation has been tense. Pressure rose around March this year after we had agreed with the kingdom to open the boundaries of the forest with the mediation of the RDC,” Stuart Maniraguha, the NFA sector manager Hoima district, tells me outside the hall, “When the boundaries were opened, the kingdom prime minister somehow appeared with a land title which he showed to the people and told them the forest now belonged to the kingdom.”

Mr Maniraguha adds that the people believed that maybe what came out of the recent engagements was that the forest be given to the kingdom.

“The message going out to the public now is ‘why should NFA remain here?’ People ask us what we are doing in their forest and they are always violent. There is a lot of confusion,” Maniraguha says.

Apparently, locals think that when the kingdom gets the forest, they will be given pieces of land after the trees are cut. Some locals are reportedly paying Shs 20,000 to unscrupulous individuals in order to be put on the list of those to get part of the 41,142 hectares forest land. The same group tells people to stand up and defend their forest against NFA.

Inside the hall, Maniraguha had told the gathering that because of these developments, illegal timber cutting has gone up. He also revealed that on two occasions, he and his staff had been attacked by illegal dealers and community members.

“As soon as we had impounded some timber and arrested two men, a group of youths attacked us; I think they wanted to rescue these guys. My supervisor was injured in the process,” he told the attentive and visibly alarmed gathering.

“Another scenario: still we were attacked by a group of people but our security repulsed the attack, we had about 8 officers. As you see we cannot keep moving with that number all the time because it calls for facilitation.”

These challenges notwithstanding, Maniraguha says they have registered a number of achievements, especially engaging the youth to plant trees and also helping the talented ones to preach the gospel of environment conservation through music.

“I arrested a musician in the forest. He wasn’t shooting a video but he was cutting trees. He asked me not to handcuff him because he had a talent. He then sang for me in the forest,” Maniraguha narrated. “I told him: ‘people sing about love and other things but none of them sings about trees’.”

Subsequently, this musician and other colleagues have recorded their first track calling upon people to preserve, protect and plant trees. They have moved the song to different radio stations in the district and perform it on various public functions. Another youth group has been given guidance and resources to plant at least 5,700 tree seedlings.

SCARED OFFICIALS

However even with such an achievements, Maniraguha remains worried about his life and that of his staff.

“Our efforts are being gunned down. We are getting attacked and we are worried about our lives because we receive phone calls from people warning us to get off their “thing” as they call it. May God protect us,” he says quietly, staring down into his big green notebook.

The Hoima district vice chairperson, Benson Chiche, says that the situation would not have been this way if the people were following the law.

“The biggest problem we have is impunity,” Chiche says. We have the law but people have deliberately refused to follow the law. They do whatever they feel like.”

District authorities are embarking on mass sensitization of the public about living harmoniously with the environment.

“We have drawn directions to councillors at all levels to spearhead the sensitization. We have also started a campaign against environmental degradation, including a few arrests of people who have turned swamps into washing bays,” Chiche says.

Meanwhile, forest growers like the Mukootos will be hoping that they, too, get more support, both to protect and increase the forest cover in the area.