Related Stories

Soldier sues govt over torture, wants Shs 1bn Written by Siraje Lubwama

Created: 26 August 2016

A soldier who was once accused of trying to assassinate President Museveni has sued the government, citing gross torture.

Godfrey Musisi, a former operative of the Internal Security Organization, wants the Attorney General to pay Shs 1b for alleged torture by police for nine days. Through KM Advocates, Musisi claims he is still nursing wounds inflicted by the police’s Flying Squad operatives from May 26, 2016, when they stormed his residence at Namugongo.

During the raid, the plaint says, a one Constable Adyebo put him at gun point and later yelled at his wife and children to lie down. Musisi claims he was later driven to Jinja Road police station where he was held for nine days without being produced in court.

Every single day, he was subjected to various forms of torture by Flying Squad operatives at their premises opposite the police station.

“The forms of torture included severe beating with a metallic rod, which led to severe body swelling, pain and urinating blood. Iron bars were put in between [my] fingers, then they [fingers] were tied with ropes and pressed against the iron bars which led to profuse bleeding, swelling, and later rotting…,” says Musisi, who claims he is still undergoing treatment.

He contends that in between the severe beatings, he blacked out on three separate occasions.

“A female flying squad member undressed the plaintiff [Musisi], tied his private parts many times with a balloon and started pressing them on a rocky stone; she boxed the plaintiff’s cheeks on several occasions, which led to heavy pain in the teeth….she sprayed the plaintiff’s eyes with a pepper chemical which has damaged the plaintiff’s sight…,” the plaint says.



BRIBE DEMANDED

Musisi further avers that when he was transferred to CPS Kampala, Adyebo demanded Shs 40m to release him. According to Musisi, when he said he didn’t have the money, Adyebo advised him to talk to his high-ranking UPDF friends.

Musisi says that on the ninth day at CPS, Kampala, he lost consciousness and his lawyers and relatives begged a one Maxwell – the chief investigative officer, to allow them to take him to hospital, which he reluctantly accepted. Musisi was moved to Mulago hospital in handcuffs.



NOT MUSEVENI’S ASSASSIN

In a separate interview, Musisi also told this reporter that it hurts him to be referred to as Museveni’s assassin by the media and police.

“Much as it is true that I was charged in the first division court martial [with] charges of trying to assassinate President Museveni, the charge was later amended to a lesser charge of trying to harm the president. Though I was convicted, the president knew I could not harm him; that is the reason he set me free, because I had then served him diligently for 15 years,” Musisi said.

By press time, the AG had not filed his defence to the suit.



