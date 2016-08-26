Related Stories

Court again asked to quash UNRA report Written by Derrick Kiyonga

Justice Bamugemereire hands the report to President Museveni

The High court has again been asked to quash the report of the Bamugemereire inquiry into mismanagement and corruption at the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra).

On May 26, 2016, Justice Catherine Bamugemereire handed her commission report to President Museveni at State House, Entebbe. But Marvin Baryaruha, an embattled former Unra legal counsel, wants the report quashed on grounds of lack of transparency, conflict of interest and bias.

Baryaruha, one of the officials quizzed by the probe, is on trial at the Anti-corruption court for his role in the botched Mukono-Kyetume-Katosi/Kisoga-Nyenga road contract. The government lost at nearly Shs 25bn in the botched contract.



WRONG FACTS?

Through Kagarura & Semugabi Advocates, Baryaruha complains that works minister Monica Azuba Ntege refused to give him a copy of the report despite a formal request. When he informally got the report on July 6, he found it unacceptable.

On page 81 of the report, the commission accused Baryaruha of being negligent in executing his duties in procuring the consultant for the resettlement plan, land and titling for Hoima-Kaiso-Tonya road.

But in his suit, Baryaruha contends that he was not a member of the contracts committee at the time of the award of the contract in October 2011 as alleged by the commission.



BIAS, CONFLICT OF INTEREST

Baryaruha says that in his August 24, 2015 appearance before the commission, he was insulted by Justice Bamugemereire in full view of the media, his wife and lawyers.

Baryaruha asserts that, Justice Bamugemereire told him, “We have all along been discussing about you in the commission and we are going to deal with you seriously…Just answer the way we want.”

According to the plaint, Bamugemereire followed that with another dig.

“You [Baryaruha] were a fat cat in Unra, living beyond your salary of Shs 5 million and who could afford to build apartments in Luzira, Nakawa, Naguru and houses in Entebbe; that even your father warned that you’re amassing of wealth would one day lead you to prison.”

Such utterances, according to Baryaruha, explain why the report mentions his name several times as the person who is responsible for causing Unra financial loss on matters he never engaged in. Baryaruha complains that the commission’s assistant Lead Counsel Mary Kuteesa, who subsequently, replaced him at Unra, tried her best to tarnish his name.

“..That Ms Kuteesa had a huge conflict of interest in that she wanted vacancies created in Unra and that when the commission in its interim report recommended the restructuring of Unra, she got the job of head legal without any public advertisement,” Baryaruha says.

Patrick Rusogoza, a commission member, according to Baryaruha, was conflicted since he was a consultant for the auditor general housed in Unra since 2010. Baryaruha also claims that Richard Mungati, another member of the commission, worked as a valuation consultant on many Unra projects such as Busega-Mityana,

Busunju-Hoima-Kiboga and Dokolo–Lira, among other projects.

“..He [Mungati] worked under a company called WEMO and that the said company had a very poor performance record indeed and therefore surprisingly and mysteriously none of the projects that he had been involved in was inquired into by the commission,” Baryaruha says.



OTHER PETITION

On July 19, 2016, the High court halted the implementation of the report after aggrieved road constructions firms, Dott Services Ltd and General Nile Company for Roads and Bridges, filed the petition.

The construction companies argued if that if an interim order suspending the implementation of the report wasn’t issued, the government would blacklist them and as a result, their businesses would close. In its report, the commission of inquiry recommended that the companies are blacklisted and they refund the monies paid to them by Unra for four contracts.

If the report were to be set aside, it would raise questions about the value for the taxpayers’ money spent on the probe. Another Bamugemereire report – of the inquiry into KCCA – has also been the subject of protracted legal battles.



