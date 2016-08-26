Related Stories

Mbarara grapples with polluted, drying Rwizi Written by Moses Mugalu

Details Created: 26 August 2016 Print

Print Email

Frightened by the dwindling water levels of River Rwizi in Mbarara, local leader John Ssemujju blames encroachers on wetlands upstream.

The local council chairman of Kasanyaraze Cell in Mbarara municipality says the encroachers contaminate and shrink the river, the main source of water for 1.5 million people in 10 districts.

“We are suffering because of those people in the villages,” Ssemujju says, dismissing claims that Mbarara residents are solely responsible for Rwizi’s pollution.

Part of the 45 acres of reclaimed Nyakambu wetland along River Rwizi

Rwizi supplies cattle water to corridor districts such as Buhweju, Sheema, Bushenyi, Mbarara, Isingiro and Kiruhura. However, because of pollution by encroachers on its banks and in the catchment areas, Rwizi’s water levels have shrunk to new lows in recent years. A prolonged dry spell has made the situation worse.

As a result, there is a water shortage for people, animals, and agricultural and industrial production; now there is a real threat of Rwizi drying up.



TIME-BOMB

During a recent field assessment of Rwizi and its catchment areas, water and environment minister Sam Cheptoris said Mbarara, the biggest urban consumer of water from Rwizi, is sitting on a ‘time-bomb.’ Contamination of the river has escalated Mbarara’s water woes.

Cheptoris, who led a team of environment protection experts and National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) officials, said politicking by local leaders has escalated the problem.

A report compiled by Jeconious Musingwire, the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) focal point person, found that farming, bricklaying, open defecation and garbage littering along Rwizi’s banks have extensively-polluted the river and clogged it.

The biggest polluters include major industries, hotels and higher institutions of learning based in Mbarara municipality. For instance, the municipality does not have constant supply of clean piped running water because NWSC cannot pump enough from Rwizi.

Residents explaining to water and environment minister Sam Cheptoris and NWSC officials their predicament

According to Emmanuel Ekanya, the NWSC area manager, the utility supplies only six million litres of water per day yet the municipality needs more than double that. To raise water levels before pumping it for treatment, NWSC technical experts put temporary barriers to block the river and divert it to their collection point.

Ekanya explained that they can only pump water once a day. He added that NWSC incurs more expenses on treatment of water from the heavily-contaminated river. Speaking to Mbarara district leaders, Cheptoris said some local politicians are frustrating efforts by his ministry to clean the river.

To save Rwizi, the ministry has gazetted a buffer zone of 100 metres from the banks along its 25-kilometre stretch in Mbarara and the other affected districts. The river’s catchment areas such as swamps, which have been destroyed by people settlement and farming activities are being protected.

A 22-member committee, comprising environmental activists, local leaders, MPs and government officials, has been created and charged with overseeing the protection and recovery of Rwizi’s catchment areas.

So far, the committee has restored up to 500 acres of the river’s catchment zones. Nyakambu swamp in Buhweju has also been reclaimed and restored. This is after a retired army officer encroached on up to 45 acres of the swamp last year. He had turned parts of it into grazing land and leased out other bits to locals for cultivation.

He was forced out. Using money from a conservation fund, the committee offered reasonable compensation to convince locals to quit and allow regeneration of the swamp from which they now draw clean water and fish.

Musingwire said the fund, which received an initial boost of Shs 3 million from Coca Cola, has helped create other income-generating activities for the resettled locals. For example, some of the money has been lent to local women, who make handcrafts using papyrus from the swamp.

Impressed by the Rwizi protection committee’s approach, Cheptoris said his ministry would replicate the same method in other parts. He said the committee used little money to make a very big difference in protecting the vital wetland.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.