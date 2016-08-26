Related Stories

MPs probe billions Unra paid law firms Written by Sulaiman Kakaire

Cosase chairman Abdu Katuntu (R) and Anita Among

The Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) is investigating circumstances under which Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) paid over Shs 27 billion to law firms in legal fees.

But the law firms yesterday insisted that their fees were more than justified. Speaking to The Observer yesterday, Cosase chairman Abdu Katuntu said that between 2012 and 2015, certain law firms took billions of shillings in curious legal fees for services to Unra.

“It is true I am in possession of documents indicating that big sums of money were given to law firms as payment for legal advice and representation...but as a committee, after a careful study of these documents, we have leads that indicate that these transactions seem to suggest money trafficking from Unra through law firms,” Katuntu said.

According to Katuntu, what makes the transactions intriguing is the amounts paid and the manner in which the transactions were made.



“For instance, one document indicates that in 2012, Unra paid Shs 487 million to Sebalu & Lule Advocates even when the invoice indicated that they were to pay Shs 400m,” Katuntu said.

The money was reportedly payment for legal representation in a case involving Abaker Otim & 276 others. On Wednesday, when the Unra team, led by executive director Allen Kagina, appeared before the committee, confirmed that the figures would be reviewed.

“We have to review each case on merit and ascertain that what was invoiced was commensurate with the work that was done,” Kagina reportedly told the committee.

Unra was summoned by the committee on Monday but after hours of interaction there was no information to substantiate the payments the committee adjourned the matter so as to enable Unra get the necessary information.

“We could not proceed with the matter because the information given to the committee was not enough; we’ve given them more time,” Katuntu told us yesterday.

Unra is expected back in three weeks’ time. The committee reportedly intends to summon Marvin Baryaruha, a former Unra legal counsel, and the law firms involved in the under- probe transactions.

QUESTIONED PAYMENTS

Some of the questioned payments include one where Kampala Associated Advocates got over Shs 3bn from Unra. KAA was reportedly paid Shs 1.99 billion in 2013 for handling an arbitration matter between Salini Costruttori SPA and government of Uganda. For Shs 1.416 billion in 2013, KAA represented Unra in a case against RCC.

Kiwanuka & Karugire Advocates, where President Museveni’s son-in-law is a partner, is also under scrutiny for receiving Shs 1.5bn for representing Unra against Chongqing International Construction Corporation. Synergy Solicitors & Advocates (ENS AFRICA), an international firm with local presence is also being questioned for receiving Shs 1.89 billion in 2013 from Unra. Other firms include The Marble Law Firm, which received Shs 537 million from Unra for a legal opinion, advice

and representation by Karoli Semwogerere.

Ligomarc Advocates received Shs 306 million for representing Unra in the matter of Southern Range Nyanza LTD V UNRA HCCS No 423 of 2014. According to Katuntu, the committee would be interested in knowing how Unra arrived at the said legal costs, which seem to be at variance with the fees ordinarily charged for legal representation.

“There is another instance, where Sebalu & Lule received Shs 1.190bn for representing Unra in a miscellaneous application 038 of 2012. A miscellaneous application is a simple application, which does not require exceptional competencies or too much work; why [pay] all that amount of money? This is unacceptable,” he said.

According to Advocates (Remuneration and Taxation of costs) Rules, which regulates the legal fees to be charged by lawyers, where the worth of the subject matter exceeds Shs 20 million, a lawyer gets 1 per cent of what’s in excess of Shs 20m. And Katuntu, a practicing lawyer, says the professional fees in question did not appear to have complied with this rule.

Katuntu said that the firms will get the benefit of the doubt but they will have to defend their fees.

UNRA CONTESTS

Documents seen by The Observer indicate that whereas the previous Unra management approved the legal costs charged by the law firms, the new management refused to pay, saying the fees were too high.

Some law firms later slashed the fees. For instance, in 2015, Sebalu & Lule sent Unra’s then acting executive director, James Okiror, a bill of Shs 2.5bn for handling miscellaneous cause 63 of 2014 – against Chongqing International Construction Corporation. Okiror objected to the Shs 2.5bn bill, prompting a reduction to Shs 1.5bn.

Other documents show that current Unra boss Allen Kagina, questioned another invoice from Sebalu & Lule. On January 11, Sebalu and Lule wrote an invoice of Shs 11billion to Unra, being payment for representing Unra in a constitutional petition No 40 of 2014, against Eutaw Construction Company. When Kagina questioned the said amount, the invoice was revised to Shs 5.2 billion.

“In light of the above, we are of the opinion that the fees proposed in your letter are not commensurate with the services we rendered, the successes registered on behalf of the authority, the complex pleadings, the unique facts and circumstances relating to this matter let alone the urgency and sensitivity it had,” reads the letter written by Barnabas Tumusingize, a partner at Sebalu & Lule.

VALUES AND VOLUMES

When contacted yesterday, Tumusingize defended their charges.

“For instance, there is where we charged [a billion] because the matter was an arbitration and the subject matter was also too huge and there were three other firms involved.”

He said the issue of legal fees is not cast in stone: “A firm can bill a client as provided by the law but a client may say this money is much then the money can be revised. That is what happens and is normal.”

Joseph Matsiko, the managing partner of KAA, told us that they charged the amounts because of the volume of work they did.

“In the matter of RCC [where the firm charged Shs1.4billion], it was an issue of financing to the tune of over 70 million Euros. That financing [was] on the verge of being lost if we had lost the application...Then the one of Salini [where they charged Shs1.9billion], it was an arbitration which cannot be taxed following the Advocates Rules. Besides we conducted it around London, Paris and Kampala; and it required doing a lot of work,” said Matsiko, who has also represented President Museveni in some cases.

For his part, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, a partner in Kiwanuka & Karugire Advocates, one of the firms under scrutiny, told us: “I don’t know where that 1.5bn is coming from. We have never done work for Unra beyond Shs 10 million. So, people should be careful as they make such wild accusations.”



