Related Stories

Mbabazi petition: full judgment out today Written by Derrick Kiyonga

Details Created: 26 August 2016 Print

Print Email

Amama Mbabazi lead lawyer Mohmed Mbabazi

Although the Supreme court justices will this Friday give their detailed individual reasons for dismissing Amama Mbabazi’s presidential petition in March, some lawyers say the full judgments have come “a little too late.”

While dismissing the petition on March 31, the nine justices led by Chief Justice Bart Katureebe promised to give their detailed judgments within 90 days but this didn’t happen. In a telephone interview on Thursday, Mbabazi’s lead counsel, Mohmed Mbabazi, questioned the work rate of the Supreme court justices.

“They always [Supreme court justices] tell magistrates to deliver 300 judgments in a year,” Mohmed said.

“But they have failed to deliver one judgment in five months. That says a lot about our judiciary,” he added.

Solomon Muyita, the judiciary’s senior communication officer, blamed the delay on the ill health of Justices Jotham Tumwesigye and Dr Esther Kisaakye.

“Justice Kisaakye was in the USA where she had gone for an operation while Justice Tumwesigye had a condition which needed a review. That’s why the judgments were delayed,” Muyita said.

Besides that, Muyita said the judges had a lot of work to do.

“There are other judgments they hadn’t written yet the deadlines had passed. So they had to prioritize such,” he said.

According to retired Supreme Court judge George Wilson Kanyeihamba, the detailed judgments don’t change anything.

“It’s like killing a person,” Kanyeihamba said, “And after you say you will give reasons later why you killed that person.”

Professor Kanyeihamba’s reasoning resonates with Mohmed’s line of argument.

“We were all there and they said that Museveni’s election was free of fraud,” he said. “So, what new thing are they going to tell us after all these months?” he asked.

But Elison Karuhanga, one of the lawyers who defended the Electoral Commission (EC) during the petition hearing, said that today’s judgments are relevant.

“This not the first time [judges are giving detailed judgments] after giving a summarized judgment. They did it in 2001 and 2006 [presidential petitions],” Karuhanga said.

He added: “Actually in 2001 and 2006 after the summarized judgments, people got an impression that the court had ruled that the election had been rigged but still up held Museveni’s victory. But in their detailed judgments they [justices] explained why they had really upheld the elections.”

Karuhanga said the judgments are still important because the judges need to pronounce them- selves on the issues raised by Makerere law lecturers who joined the petition as “friends of court” or “amicus curiae.”

In their application, the law dons outlined 12 issues that the Supreme court had previously recommended for the attorney general to implement but the same have not been addressed.

These include facilitation of the EC, nature of evidence, time for filing and determining a petition, time for holding a re-election and timely enactment of election laws. Other grounds are partiality of election officials, deletion of voters from the register with- out due process, failure or refusal by returning officers to avail reports on time, contradictory and inadequate legal standards, level ground for candidates, and the role of security forces.

Asuman Basalirwa , another Mbabazi lawyer, said that though they cannot appeal, there is everything to wait for in the judgements.

“We need to know how all the nine justices agreed on each and every ground in the petition,” Basalirwa said.

“We need to know how they evaluated the evidence we gave them, more so the affidavits we gave in, concerning the kifeesi [criminal gang] group, which evidence was never rebutted by the respondents.”

Some of the offences Mbabazi accused the eventual winner, President Museveni, of committing included voter bribery, intimidation, making derogatory statements against opponents, use of state resources without proper authorization, unleashing violence on supporters of his opponents, and war mongering.

In dismissing the Mbabazi petition, the justices said Mbabazi, a third-place finisher in the election, filed affidavits from people who could not be believed by court; for instance, those purporting to be members of the Kifeesi (criminal) group.

On the issue of non-compliance, court reiterated that there was no evidence to directly link the proven instances of non-compliance to Museveni, adding that failure to comply does not automatically lead to annulment of an election.

Court, however, faulted the EC for ignoring results from 1,777 polling stations. The petition was instituted under the Presidential Elections Act (PEA) against Museveni, EC and the Attorney General for noncompliance with the PEA and the constitutional mandate.

The EC, on February 20, 2016, declared Museveni winner with 60.7 percent of votes cast, followed by Kizza Besigye (35.3 percent) and Mbabazi (1.43 percent). The other justices on the panel were Stella Arach-Amoko, Augustine Nshimye, Eldad Mwangusya, Rubby Opio-Aweri, Faith Mwondha, and Professor Lillian Tebatemwa-Ekirikubinza.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.